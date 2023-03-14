Close menu
League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers0WycombeWycombe Wanderers2

Bristol Rovers 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe closed on the League One play-off positions as they beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at the Memorial Stadium.

Former Rovers striker Brandon Hanlon returned to haunt his old side where he spent the 2020-21 season, netting following a mistake in midfield by Aston Villa loanee Lamare Bogarde after 16 minutes.

The 19-year-old's loose touch enabled Tjay De Barr to capitalise and feed team-mate Hanlon to drill in low at James Belshaw's near post for his third league goal of the season.

Jason McCarthy and Lewis Wing then had chances to add to the score before the visitors wrapped up the game on 62 minutes. McCarthy crossed following an incisive Garath McCleary run into the box, with Chem Campbell heading into the corner.

Rovers hit the woodwork in the second half through substitute Ryan Loft's header, as he glanced on a Bogarde cross, while Josh Coburn also saw an early one-on-one chance saved well by Max Stryjek.

But despite having 21 shots in the match, the West Country side's winless home run extended to six games with just one goal scored.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 2ConnollySubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
  • 5Quansah
  • 17Gibson
  • 7SinclairSubstituted forLoftat 45'minutes
  • 22BogardeBooked at 71mins
  • 8Ward
  • 3Gordon
  • 10Collins
  • 9Marquis
  • 40CoburnSubstituted forWhelanat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11MacDonald
  • 18Loft
  • 21Evans
  • 23McCormick
  • 25Whelan
  • 35Balcombe

Wycombe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 26McCarthy
  • 2Grimmer
  • 5Forino
  • 3Jacobson
  • 10Wing
  • 28ScowenBooked at 80mins
  • 12McCleary
  • 29De BarrBooked at 42minsSubstituted forWillisat 60'minutes
  • 27Campbell
  • 18Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 15Young
  • 16Willis
  • 19Wakely
  • 31Pattenden
  • 34Matshazi
  • 35Ward
  • 38Cartwright
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
8,533

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home21
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by John Marquis (Bristol Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Max Stryjek (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lamare Bogarde (Bristol Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Grant Ward (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Willis (Wycombe Wanderers).

  10. Post update

    Foul by John Marquis (Bristol Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Jordan Willis (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  13. Post update

    Dangerous play by Lamare Bogarde (Bristol Rovers).

  14. Post update

    Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lamare Bogarde (Bristol Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Glenn Whelan replaces Josh Coburn.

  18. Booking

    Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Grant Ward (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed34238361223977
2Plymouth36228663412274
3Ipswich362012470313972
4Barnsley34206855292666
5Derby361810859352464
6Bolton371891051302163
7Wycombe361861250341660
8Peterborough361831560471357
9Shrewsbury36167134739855
10Portsmouth361412104942754
11Exeter351210134745246
12Charlton361112135048245
13Lincoln City3591883335-245
14Bristol Rovers36129155058-845
15Port Vale36128163650-1444
16Fleetwood361013133738-143
17Cheltenham36117182946-1740
18Burton35108174468-2438
19Oxford Utd3699183848-1036
20Accrington35811163055-2535
21MK Dons3696213254-2233
22Morecambe37712183661-2533
23Cambridge3686222757-3030
24Forest Green3658232869-4123
View full League One table

