Bristol Rovers 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe closed on the League One play-off positions as they beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at the Memorial Stadium.
Former Rovers striker Brandon Hanlon returned to haunt his old side where he spent the 2020-21 season, netting following a mistake in midfield by Aston Villa loanee Lamare Bogarde after 16 minutes.
The 19-year-old's loose touch enabled Tjay De Barr to capitalise and feed team-mate Hanlon to drill in low at James Belshaw's near post for his third league goal of the season.
Jason McCarthy and Lewis Wing then had chances to add to the score before the visitors wrapped up the game on 62 minutes. McCarthy crossed following an incisive Garath McCleary run into the box, with Chem Campbell heading into the corner.
Rovers hit the woodwork in the second half through substitute Ryan Loft's header, as he glanced on a Bogarde cross, while Josh Coburn also saw an early one-on-one chance saved well by Max Stryjek.
But despite having 21 shots in the match, the West Country side's winless home run extended to six games with just one goal scored.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Belshaw
- 2ConnollySubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
- 5Quansah
- 17Gibson
- 7SinclairSubstituted forLoftat 45'minutes
- 22BogardeBooked at 71mins
- 8Ward
- 3Gordon
- 10Collins
- 9Marquis
- 40CoburnSubstituted forWhelanat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 11MacDonald
- 18Loft
- 21Evans
- 23McCormick
- 25Whelan
- 35Balcombe
Wycombe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Stryjek
- 26McCarthy
- 2Grimmer
- 5Forino
- 3Jacobson
- 10Wing
- 28ScowenBooked at 80mins
- 12McCleary
- 29De BarrBooked at 42minsSubstituted forWillisat 60'minutes
- 27Campbell
- 18Hanlan
Substitutes
- 15Young
- 16Willis
- 19Wakely
- 31Pattenden
- 34Matshazi
- 35Ward
- 38Cartwright
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 8,533
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away8
