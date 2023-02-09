You may remember last week I told you I wouldn't be switching one Arsenal player for another in my squad if that meant taking a four-point hit. Well, I've changed my mind!

The reason for that is that Arsenal have been handed another double gameweek. That comes in gameweek 25, when they will face Leicester and Everton, so I think the hit will be worth it in the long-term.

Statman Dave told us in this week's Fantasy 606 podcast that Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel would be your best Arsenal trio although I would be tempted to go for Martin Odegaard ahead of the Brazilian centre-back.

Can you fit three Arsenal players into your fantasy football team this week?

The risk with going with the three attacking assets is it's putting all your eggs in one basket - if Arsenal draw a blank as they did against Everton last weekend then you end up with a paltry total of six points.

Including a defender as one of your three picks alleviates that risk and let's not forget that Arsenal have been equally impressive at the back this season. Gabriel also provides the greatest goal threat among that backline.

It's a difficult call if, like me, you own Ben White, though. He has started every single Premier League game this season and just because Arsenal suffered a rare loss last time out doesn't automatically mean that Mikel Arteta is going to make changes. However, White has serious competition for his place in Takehiro Tomiyasu, whereas Gabriel is always going to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

That is why I'm saying a four-point hit could be worth it in the long run if you think Gabriel is going to start more games.

As for the other Gabriel - Mr Martinelli - he only got 59 minutes in that defeat at Everton before being replaced by Leandro Trossard. Even though I think he's still first choice for Arsenal wide on the left, Martinelli is likely to play fewer minutes than Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka from here on in. So I feel that is a switch definitely worth making if you're a Martinelli owner.

Arsenal aren't the only team to be handed a double gameweek 25 - Liverpool, Everton and Wolves will also have two Premier League fixtures in the same week, while Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brighton and Brentford have none, thanks to postponements made to accommodate the Carabao Cup final.

Despite Liverpool's poor run of form, it's worth seeing if you can easily work Mohamed Salah or maybe Darwin Nunez into your squad for those games against Crystal Palace and Wolves.

If you own Kevin de Bruyne or Bruno Fernandes, then it shouldn't be too hard to get Salah in. But if you own Harry Kane, that would require at least two transfers and that might not feel worth the bother if you want to switch it back again afterwards.

Kane to Nunez is a straight striker swap but also bear in mind you'll probably want to captain an Arsenal attacker for that double gameweek, which lessens the need to sign either of the Liverpool pair.

James Tarkowski is well worth your consideration before Everton's double in gameweek 25 - a home game against Aston Villa followed by a trip to Arsenal. His headed winner, clean sheet and three bonus points against the Gunners last weekend earned his owners a total of 15 points and he's clearly going to continue to be a threat at the attacking set-pieces. He also costs just £4.2m.

Wolves look to have the toughest double gameweek, with fixtures away at Fulham and Liverpool but they face Southampton and Bournemouth in their next two games so someone like Max Kilman, Craig Dawson or Ruben Neves could be a useful early replacement for one of the players you may need to clear out if they've not got a fixture in gameweek 25.

Back to gameweek 23 and your choice of captain may well depend on how you think next Wednesday's blockbuster meeting of Arsenal and Manchester City will go. This weekend, Arsenal host Brentford before that and City are at home to Aston Villa - so I'm sticking with Erling Haaland as my captain over those two games but Odegaard, Saka and Nketiah all have very strong claims for the armband.

And if you want to hear about a totally different way to manage an Fantasy Premier League squad, then have a listen to this week's Fantasy 606 podcast. Our listener Spud Page explains how his team and subs have to line up in alphabetical order every week as listed on the FPL website - his starting XI for gameweek 22 was Adrian, Ake, B. Williams, Cucurella, Dier, Estupinan, Odegaard, Rashford, Rodrigo, Son and Toney with Alisson, Kane, Martinelli and Wilson on the bench.

Alisson automatically got subbed in for Adrian, Kane for Williams and Martinelli for Rodrigo, earning a grand total of 77 points.

It's genius! The team name is Alphabetico Madrid and that podcast is available right now on the BBC Sounds app.

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The latest episode is available on the BBC Sounds app.