Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Manchester United face Newcastle in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday.

The showdown will see the first major piece of domestic silverware awarded in England this season.

To mark the occasion, here are five quizzes to test your knowledge of all things League Cup (with a bit of Man Utd v Newcastle from years gone by thrown in).

There are 102 answers in total.

Let's start with teams that have won the competition before. Name every winner since the first final in 1961...

Can you name all the EFL Cup winners? How to play Score: 0 / 23 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 23 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Club 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 Give up!

Too easy? How about every player to score in a final since 2010 (not including penalty shootouts)?

Can you name every player to have scored in the League Cup final since 2010? How to play Score: 0 / 30 07:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 30 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Give up!

The League Cup has had plenty of sponsors down the years, but can you remember what order they came in?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Eighteen managers have won the League Cup in the past 30 years. Can you name them all?

Can you name every League Cup winning manager from the last 30 seasons? How to play Score: 0 / 18 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 18 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Give up!

The last time Manchester United and Newcastle met in a major final was the 1999 FA Cup. Can you remember the starting XIs that day?