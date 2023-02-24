Carabao Cup final quizzes: Can you get these 102 answers right?
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Manchester United face Newcastle in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday.
The showdown will see the first major piece of domestic silverware awarded in England this season.
To mark the occasion, here are five quizzes to test your knowledge of all things League Cup (with a bit of Man Utd v Newcastle from years gone by thrown in).
There are 102 answers in total.
Let's start with teams that have won the competition before. Name every winner since the first final in 1961...
Can you name all the EFL Cup winners?
|Rank
|Hint
|Club
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
Too easy? How about every player to score in a final since 2010 (not including penalty shootouts)?
Can you name every player to have scored in the League Cup final since 2010?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
The League Cup has had plenty of sponsors down the years, but can you remember what order they came in?
Eighteen managers have won the League Cup in the past 30 years. Can you name them all?
Can you name every League Cup winning manager from the last 30 seasons?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
The last time Manchester United and Newcastle met in a major final was the 1999 FA Cup. Can you remember the starting XIs that day?
Can you name the starting XIs when Man Utd played Newcastle in the 1999 FA Cup final?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22