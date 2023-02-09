Martin Kelly came off in the 75th minute of Wigan Athletic's goalless draw with Blackburn Rovers on Monday

Wigan Athletic defender Martin Kelly will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury on his debut for the club.

Kelly was forced off in his first Latics appearance, during the second half of Monday's draw at Blackburn.

The 32-year-old joined on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of the campaign on 30 January.

"He's going to go see the specialist and have his surgery in the near future," boss Shaun Maloney said.

"He's been everything I'd hoped for when arriving - a real leader in his own style and you saw against Blackburn what he can do on the pitch. It's a big loss but we'll still need him in these next few months."

Meanwhile, fellow defender Omar Rekik is a doubt for Saturday's visit of fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town having also been forced off during their trip to Ewood Park.

"As with every player, I will give him until the very last minute to try and be fit, and then I will make the decision on the team for the weekend," Maloney added.