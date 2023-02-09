Last updated on .From the section Man City

A key member of Manchester City's official supporters' club says he will be a fan whatever happens regarding alleged financial rule breaches - but admits their achievements would be "tainted" if found guilty.

The Premier League has charged City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules.

Kevin Parker, general secretary of the supporters' club, said he would be "disappointed" if charges were proven, but would be a fan "the day before the verdict and the day after it".

The charges against City, who were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, relate to a period between 2009 and 2018 - during which the club won three of their six Premier League titles.

The Premier League has referred the club to an independent commission over alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018.

City said they were "surprised" by the charges and are supported by a "body of irrefutable evidence".

"I've placed my faith in the football club," Parker told The Sports Desk podcast.

"The club, having been given the opportunity to declare innocence or not, have said they are innocent.

"Would I be disappointed? Of course, because part of my belief in what this club is currently doing will have been broken.

"The day before the verdict and the day after the verdict, I'll still be a City fan and support them."

The Premier League said on Monday that City breached rules requiring them to provide "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

It also accused City of not co-operating since the investigation started in December 2018.

The commission can impose punishments ranging from a fine and points deduction to expulsion from the Premier League.

"[The achievements] will be tainted if the club are found guilty," added Parker.

"If anything I'm hoping as a City fan it has this mentality to bring everyone together.

"No matter what might happen in the future, nobody can take away some of the special moments we've had.

"No matter what happens off the field, nobody can take those fantastic moments away from us."

City said in a statement: "The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

"As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."