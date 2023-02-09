Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Livingston have opted not to pay for VAR for their Scottish Cup last-16 tie

Livingston will not use VAR for their Scottish Cup last-16 tie at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle due to cost, says manager David Martindale.

Only ties played at top-flight grounds which are chosen for live TV coverage must use the technology.

Otherwise it is at the discretion of the clubs involved.

"I don't see the point putting on a game of football that is going to cost you money," Martindale said.

"We are in the business of trying to make the club sustainable, not losing money and probably by using the VAR on this occasion it is going to cost us money so it is something we can't do.

"Remember that money comes out the pot that both teams split so it is a bit unfair on Inverness as well.

"We are both trying to maximise the revenue into both clubs so we will go with old-fashioned refereeing on Saturday."

As a Championship club, Inverness have not used the technology this season.

And Martindale says the cost of VAR to Livingston this term is "close to six figures" and is confident going back to normal refereeing will cause no issues.

"Where does it come from? It comes out of my budget - there is no other revenue stream that can come out," the Livingston boss said.

"So that is going to make me less competitive going into the season so I don't see the point of spending more money to make me less competitive.

"We have got away without VAR for over 100 years so I am sure we will be ok for the Scottish Cup game on Saturday."