Michael Cooper has played 31 times for the Pilgrims this season

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says the club are "devastated" by the season-ending knee injury suffered by goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

The 23-year-old is to have surgery after damaging knee ligaments in Saturday's loss at Sheffield Wednesday.

He had been an ever-present in Argyle's League One campaign this season as they challenge at the top of the table.

"We're all devastated for Michael, it's a serious injury and we wish him well in his recovery," Schumacher said.

Callum Burton, who came on for Cooper at Hillsborough, will deputise for the academy graduate as the Pilgrims look for promotion to the Championship.

"He's a huge part of it and he will continue to be a huge part of the squad even though he's not able to be on the training pitch or in games," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"Just having him about, his leadership, giving Callum advice - I'm sure they'll have conversations with himself and Darren [Behcet, goalkeeping coach] to help Callum out over the coming weeks."

Cooper, who made his first-team debut as an 18-year-old, has been first choice for the past three seasons and played 142 times in all competitions.

"We're all gutted that Michael won't be part of the run-in and won't be able to see the season out from a footballing point of view," added Schumacher.

"But from a personal point of view I'm gutted for him because this is the first bit of adversity he's had to face and he's done it in a part of the season and a part of his career where he's absolutely flying, and at the top of his game.

"He'll have to learn to get over this adversity and he'll come back stronger, and he's got lads in there that have been through this situation before him."