Jersey's Luke Harris started Fulham's FA Cup win over Sunderland on Wednesday, having left the island to join the club as a youngster

Jersey's Football Association hope more young players from the island can make it in the English game after a change in rules on what clubs they can join.

Players aged 12 and 13 can now join any side an hour's drive from an airport an hour's flying time away.

Previously they were limited to clubs in a narrow area of the south coast such as Southampton.

"We think that we will get more players into the academy system," Jersey FA youth coach Paul Renton said.

Fulham youngster Luke Harris - who grew up in Jersey before moving to the London club - is the highest profile young Jersey player currently trying to make his way in the game.

The 17-year-old started in his side's FA Cup win over Sunderland on Wednesday and has trained with the Wales senior squad.

"The rules were quite restrictive to our players," Jersey FA chief executive David Kennedy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The opportunities they had from the age of 12 or 13 were restricted to the south coast, which was probably one or two clubs at best.

"That meant players had an experience at those one or two clubs, but for whatever reason they didn't necessarily feel it was right for them or their families, then in effect the door was shut until the age of 14, and they didn't have the opportunity to go anywhere else in England for a trial.

"The opportunity to go on trial at many, many more clubs will undoubtedly increase the chances that they will have to potentially get a contract."