Harry Pell (centre) scored the only goal as AFC Wimbledon beat Stockport 1-0 at the Cherry Reds Records Stadium last month

AFC Wimbledon and Stockport County have both been fined after their players surrounded the referee during their League Two meeting on 28 January.

Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following a foul in the eighth minute.

Dons midfielder Harry Pell was eventually booked by James Oldham for his challenge on Ryan Croasdale.

The Dons were fined £2,500, while Stockport were fined £1,250.

Both clubs pleaded guilty to the charges against them at a hearing in front of an independent regulatory commission.