Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Omar Beckles has scored two goals in 30 appearances for League Two leaders Leyton Orient this season

Omar Beckles hopes to help improve the image of the Professional Footballers' Association after being elected as chair of the organisation.

The Leyton Orient defender, 31, has replaced John Mousinho.

"Sometimes there is a bit of a stigma or a bad perception of the PFA and what they do for players," he said.

"Hopefully I can change that narrative and really help the level of engagement to grow in my time, especially from younger ages."

Mousinho had to stand down from his role at the PFA after being appointed as manager of League One club Portsmouth last month.

Last week centre-back Beckles was elected as his successor by fellow members of the PFA's players' board, a 12-person body external-link made up of elected PFA members from the Premier League, Women's Super League and English Football League.

"It's an absolute privilege and honour to be elected by my fellow professionals and represent them," Beckles told BBC Radio London.

"It is vital that players have a voice and their voice is heard. I'll be doing my utmost to try and make sure the union really represents our members. I am looking forward to the challenge."

Former Millwall trainee Beckles had spells at Aldershot Town, Accrington Stanley, Shrewsbury Town and Crewe Alexandra before joining Orient in the summer of 2021.

He will work alongside PFA chief executive Maheta Molango to ensure players' views are communicated and represented in the running of the union.

"I am going to be the link between the dressing room and the boardroom," Beckles added.

"It could be all sorts of conversations - anything from players and their interactions with fans, and pitch invasions, down to racism or matters pertaining to women's football.

"The PFA provides a lot of resources for its members in transition, making sure that they are prepared for life after football. It could be anything along those subject matters and so much more.

"There is such a broad aspect of the provisions that the PFA provides."