Connor Wickham, pictured in the blue and white of Sheffield Wednesday, has also played for Ipswich, Sunderland, Leeds, Crystal Palace, Preston, MK Dons and Forest Green Rovers

Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi hopes to complete the signing of striker Connor Wickham who is available as a free agent.

The former Leeds and Crystal Palace forward left League One side Forest Green Rovers last month after his short-term deal came to an end.

Wickham, 29, is now in talks with the south Wales club, who are 21st in the Championship table.

"We are trying to sign him," said newly-appointed Cardiff boss Lamouchi.

"He is training with us and I hope he will be part of the squad.

"There was the timing and the opportunity. We don't have a lot of time and he was around as a free agent.

"He has experience in this league so can help us. We must finalise this case.

"He's physically big with quality and experience, a free agent, so we need to find a deal with him."

Born in Hereford, Wickham has scored more than 60 goals in club football during a career which has been hampered by knee injuries.

In 2011 he joined then Premier League Sunderland for an initial fee of £8.1m. He scored 15 goals in 91 games for the Wearside club before moving on to Palace for £7m in 2015.

The former England U21 international scored nine goals in 20 all-competition games during his five months at Forest Green, including a spectacular effort from the halfway line in an FA Cup tie against non-league South Shields in November.

Cardiff have scored the fewest goals of any Championship club with just 21 this season and having already signed Sory Kaba on loan from FC Midtjylland, Lamouchi is hoping for a turnaround in front of goal.

"We have the quality for that but everyone must do more to try to change that [statistic]," added Lamouchi.

"We are close but at the same time we are not so close.

"We must be more determined in the right area, we are doing better and better, session after session."