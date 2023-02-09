Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Andoni Iraola was appointed Rayo Vallecano coach in August 2020

Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport.

Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places.

He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and in November they beat champions Real Madrid 3-2.

Iraola was keen to speak with Leeds, who sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday, but was not granted permission by his club.

He was one of four candidates Leeds are considering to succeed the American, who was dismissed after seven successive games without a win.

Under-21s coach Michael Skubala took charge of Wednesday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United, when Leeds took a shock two-goal lead before the hosts levelled through Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Leeds face Manchester United again in the league on Sunday at Elland Road.

Speaking in 2021, Iraola expressed his desire to work in the Premier League.

"To do that things need to go very well for me. I'd have to have a very positive career but I'd love to because now it's the best league in the world," he said.

"But I'm conscious I've just started and I have to continue to demonstrate many more things as a coach."