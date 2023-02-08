Bristol City are now level on points with Championship leaders London City Lionesses with a game in hand

Bristol City have no room for complacency after their 3-1 win over Championship leaders London City, says head coach Lauren Smith.

The teams are now level on points, in first and second in the table, with Bristol City having a game in hand over their promotion rivals.

They are unbeaten in their past four matches next face Lewes on Sunday.

"There's definitely no complacency, feet are firmly on the ground," Smith told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We can't have a good performance and a good win then drop that down again.

"This has to be a bit of a restart and a bit of kick to make sure that we push through now, and really focus on how we do that in the next few games.

"This win really keeps us in a good position, [but] it could all change by the end of the week if we don't put the work in."

Bristol City have only lost once this season in the league but Smith said Wednesday's match was a "must win" for the side, who missed out on an automatic return to the Women's Super League last year after finishing behind champions Liverpool.

Only one team gets promoted from the women's second tier each season.

"We probably avoided saying it but going into it it's a top of the table clash, everybody is on equal points - although we've still got a game in the bag to play - I think these are the ones that really, really count," Smith said.

"We have to make sure we deal with the job against all the others, but we've got our noses in front."

The team's top scorer Shania Hayles took her tally for the season to eight, scoring first against London City, while new signing Grace Clinton scored her second goal for the club after joining on loan from Manchester United.

Ffion Morgan got their third shortly after to secure the win.

"We've had some excellent opportunities and that's been from the goalscorers and also our backline unit and our goalkeeper, Fran Bentley, they've pulled it together," Smith added.

"I'm really pleased for them and our staff that we've come out with the win."