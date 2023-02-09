Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers made it to the 2022 Europa League final, losing on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt

The Scottish Professional Football League says it awaits a European Super League court ruling "with interest" following plans for a fresh proposal.

A22 Sports Management is promoting a revamped European league after a 2021 bid failed to get off the ground.

A22 has challenged Uefa's right to block such a move, arguing the governing body is abusing a dominant position under EU competition law.

The European Court of Justice is due to give its final verdict in the spring.

A new-look European Super League could contain up to 80 teams in a multi-divisional format, with competition based on sporting performance only.

Teams would be guaranteed a minimum of 14 matches per season and would remain in their domestic divisions.

Both Celtic and Rangers reached the Champions League this season, exiting in the group stage.

Rangers, runners-up in the 2021-22 Europa League final, are ranked 31st in Uefa's club coefficient index, while Celtic are 56th.

Aberdeen are the next best Scottish club in 172nd place, although A22 has not provided details on qualification criteria.

A spokesperson for the SPFL said: "We have seen today's statement from A22 Sports Management, which is seeking to replace Uefa's Champions League with a new European Super League.

"Our understanding is that the Court of Justice of the European Union will be ruling on Uefa's position later this year and we await the outcome of that case with interest."