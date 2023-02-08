Last updated on .From the section European Football

Plans for a European Super League led to protests outside Premier League stadiums

A new-look European Super League would be a competition with no permanent members and based on sporting performance, says A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart.

A22 Sports Management is a company promoting a revamped European league.

The company backed a 12-club ESL proposal in 2021 that failed to materialise after protests against it.

"The foundations of European football are in danger of collapsing," Reichart told German newspaper Die Welt.

"It's time for a change. It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football.

"But when important decisions are at stake, they are too often forced to sit idly by on the sidelines as the sporting and financial foundations crumble around them."

The original plans for the ESL in 2021 involved it containing 20 teams - the 12 founding members plus the three unnamed clubs they expected to join later - plus five clubs who would have qualified annually based on their domestic achievements.

According to Reichart, the new ESL would contain up to 80 teams, who would be guaranteed a minimum 14 matches per season.

In December, Uefa and Fifa received significant backing in their bid to block the creation of a European Super League.

In a report released by the European Court of Justice, its advocate general said the rules of football's European and world governing bodies were "compatible with EU competition law".

It had been claimed Uefa and Fifa were breaking competition law by threatening to sanction clubs and players who joined a breakaway league.

More to follow.