European Super League: New proposal would be open competition, says organisers

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments90

Arsenal fans protest against the proposed European Super League
Plans for a European Super League led to protests outside Premier League stadiums

A new-look European Super League would be a competition with no permanent members and based on sporting performance, says A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart.

A22 Sports Management is a company promoting a revamped European league.

The company backed a 12-club ESL proposal in 2021 that failed to materialise after protests against it.

"The foundations of European football are in danger of collapsing," Reichart told German newspaper Die Welt.

"It's time for a change. It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football.

"But when important decisions are at stake, they are too often forced to sit idly by on the sidelines as the sporting and financial foundations crumble around them."

The original plans for the ESL in 2021 contained 20 teams - 12 founding members and three unnamed clubs they expected to join later, plus five clubs who would have qualified annually based on their domestic achievements.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham backed out of the project within 48 hours following widespread condemnation.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, however, are still pushing for an ESL.

Reichart says the new ESL would contain up to 80 teams, each guaranteed a minimum of 14 matches per season and continue to play in their domestic leagues.

In December, Uefa and Fifa received significant backing in their bid to block the creation of a European Super League.

In a report released by the European Court of Justice, its advocate general said the rules of football's European and world governing bodies were "compatible with EU competition law".

It had been claimed Uefa and Fifa were breaking competition law by threatening to sanction clubs and players who joined a breakaway league.

A final ruling will be made by a 15-member Grand Chamber in spring.

A22 has not been deterred by the legal opinion and has been engaged in "comprehensive dialogue with stakeholders across Europe on the future of club football".

It has also developed 10 principles, including broad-based and meritocratic competitions and development and finance for women's football, which would be the foundation for the new ESL.

"Our talks have also made it clear that clubs often find it impossible to speak out publicly against a system that uses the threat of sanctions to thwart opposition," Reichart added.

"Our dialogue was open, honest, constructive and resulted in clear ideas about what changes are needed and how they could be implemented.

"There is a lot to do and we will continue our dialogue."

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, today at 10:29

    It’s going to happen in one form or another.
    It’s not if but when.
    £, €, $ and ¥ control the game and the global media giants.
    They are after a global audience with eyes on the box, and really don’t care about backsides on seats at stadia.
    The paradigm is changing, you may not like it but it is. That progress be it good or bad dependent on where you are in the situation.

  • Comment posted by theigloo, today at 10:29

    Not only is it greed, it is also polluting with all the extra flying. Not very green!!!

  • Comment posted by AndyNeill, today at 10:28

    Something needs to be done to rebalance the finances of football. Great historic clubs like Rangers, Celtic, Anderlecht, Benfica, PSV, Rapid Vienna etc etc cannot compete with the Premier League or Real, Barca, Atletico, Bayern, or PSG. Let alone Boca Juniors, River Plate, Flamengo, etc. Entire football-mad countries are being sidelined in European competition by a financial glass ceiling.

  • Comment posted by Whatever, today at 10:27

    These people just take the fun out of everything in life.

  • Comment posted by proproganda, today at 10:27

    Let them collapse, it's of their own making.

  • Comment posted by United States of Whatever, today at 10:27

    "The foundations of European football are in danger of collapsing," [what a ridiculous comment, how are is EU football collapsing???] Reichart told German newspaper Die Welt.
    "It's time for a change. It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football."

    Football is not a business. You'd of thought this money grabber (I bet he's a lawyer!) when have got that message by now.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 10:27

    If European football is in such a dire state and in need of reform then why won't these clubs work with the governing bodies to reform it rather than undermine them with this breakaway league?

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 10:27

    Here we go again. Operation Green Eyed Monster at the success and money of the Premier League begins once more. Which is hilarious as if English teams abandon domestic leagues then the very pie they want a piece of won’t be as big. The uproar last time showed there is no appetite for a European “league”.

  • Comment posted by charlessy, today at 10:26

    Cue the outrage from Sky and BT (and other broadcasters).

    If you look at the format of the UCL as of 2024 it pretty much is a super league style competition. (More matches, more spaces for the top European clubs - 5 spaces for top 2 UEFA coefficients).

    It's a closed shop already. The top 6 in the PL spend more than the rest of the PL. When was the last time a non big 6 club qualified for UCL?

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 10:26

    We already have three European competitions. We do not need any more.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 10:26

    Jasper Carrot saw this coming years ago -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYSRiXoYjEA&ab_channel=KevinMorrissey

  • Comment posted by WhiteStormyPony, today at 10:25

    No I fundamentally disagree with this idea because a few years ago the likes of Chelsea and Man City were nowhere, so why should they be allowed to raise the drawbridge to protect themselves simply because they are successful now?

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 10:25

    Premier league has never been stronger or better supported - it is a real boom time. If our European neighbours are incapable of properly running their leagues that is their problem.
    PL clubs would be financially damaged by supporting these proposals and would lose their fans - it would be serious self harm to consider.

  • Comment posted by Philly the kid, today at 10:25

    As if the national associations would let anyone compete in both, their respective leagues and the ESL.
    Not going to happen.

  • Comment posted by Remember when football was about the goals, today at 10:24

    At least City will have somewhere to go now. This could be an out for Man Cheaty FC. If they were to allow their owners to pay for the new league, supply the prize money and dictate the spending rules they will be the best team in the world!

  • Comment posted by MadasaRam, today at 10:24

    If the so big clubs leave for another league, imagine how much more competitive the new look Premier League will be! Like the 70s and 80s when any number of teams could compete to win the title. Silver lining of the inevitable

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 10:23

    Money talks and in the end that will dictate the result. like it or not change happens and not always for the best

  • Comment posted by Pinonchicco, today at 10:23

    European wide league is a natural progression. But it needs to be properly structured and open to any team ambitious enough to win a place in its ranks...any team that does become a member must also have a "b" team competing in their respective domestic league...

    • Reply posted by Richard , today at 10:28

      Richard replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 10:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 10:22

    Let these clubs go. Good riddance all about the money, how many millions do the players, agents, owners need. It's sport is should be here for the supporters!!!!

