Glasgow City beat Hearts 3-0 to inflict the Edinburgh side's second home defeat of the season

Glasgow City remain three points clear at the top of the SWPL after a comfortable 3-0 victory away to fourth-place Hearts.

Second-place Celtic stay within touching distance of the league leaders as three second-half goals were enough to see off Spartans 3-0.

There were also wins for Dundee United and Partick Thistle, while Motherwell were victorious on Tuesday night.

Third-place Rangers host Hibernian on Thursday live on BBC Alba.

Hearts have only been defeated by Celtic at home this season, but Emily Whelan's first-half goal suggested City were about to join the club, too.

And Jenna Clark's strike and Lauren Davidson's spot-kick ensured the 15-time champions would keep their league advantage going into the Scottish Cup weekend and international break.

In Edinburgh, Spartans held Celtic to a goalless first-half in challenging conditions, but Fran Alonso's half-time substitution of Jacynta proved fruitful right away when the Australian broke the deadlock.

Then, two goals in quick succession from Liv Fergusson and a Spartans own-goal kept Celtic hot on City's heels.

Goals from Tammy Harkin and Danni McGinley had Dundee United cruising against Aberdeen.

But an 88th minute penalty from Hannah Stewart, followed by Claire Delworth's dismissal for United, turned it into a nervy final few minutes, though Graeme Hart's side were able to see out a 2-1 win.

And Cara Henderson's header delivered a 1-0 win for Partick Thistle against Hamilton Accies and took them back into the top half above Motherwell, who had moved up to sixth on Tuesday night when Carla Boyce's double earned them a 2-0 win over bottom side Glasgow Women.