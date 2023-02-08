Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Jadon Sancho came off the bench to rescue a point for Manchester United in his first league game since October.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken of his pride at "magnificent" Jadon Sancho's goalscoring return to the Premier League.

Sancho spent three months battling physical and mental issues, with Ten Hag at one point saying the England winger was not fit enough to play.

The 22-year-old trained on his own in the Netherlands rather than go on United's warm weather training trip to Cadiz in December and he only returned to action in the EFL Cup semi-final win against Nottingham Forest on 1 February.

His introduction as a second-half substitute helped changed the course of the Premier League encounter with Leeds, with Sancho's 59th-minute arrival triggering a comeback from 2-0 down in a thrilling contest and topped off by his equaliser.

It was the £73m former Borussia Dortmund forward's first league goal since September.

"I am pleased and proud he did it," said Ten Hag.

"It is clear it is a difficult period but he finds himself out and he needs credit for that. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding.

"I will back him, the coaches will and the team will but finally he has to do it himself."

In a period where United are without Cristian Eriksen until the end of April, Antony is sidelined, Casemiro is serving a three-match ban - and with teenager Alejandro Garnacho prone to the inconsistency he showed against Leeds - Ten Hag could do with Sancho back at something like top form as he approaches a tough run of games.

United have Sunday's rematch with Leeds, a two-legged Europa League tie with Barcelona, the visit of Leicester and the EFL Cup final before the end of the month.

"It is in his own hands. If he wants, he can do," said the United boss.

"We now have a team that can play in the opponents' half. He likes that. He can play in tight areas.

"At this moment he is in a good mood and it will strengthen him, it will motivate him to give more.

"He is in the right direction and if he keeps going with that process he can do even more to really help us to achieve our goals."

Ten Hag, seen smiling as Sancho celebrated, added in his TV interviews afterwards: "We know he is a magnificent football player and he can consistently have a big impact, but he has to work every day very hard. I enjoyed it [his goal]."