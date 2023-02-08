Close menu
French Coupe de France
MarseilleMarseille2PSGParis Saint Germain1

Marseille 2-1 Paris St-Germain: Record 14-time winners PSG knocked out of French Cup

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marseille's players celebrate after scoring against Paris St-Germain in the French Cup
Marseille have won the French Cup 10 times but their last triumph was in 1989

Former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez scored as Marseille knocked Paris St-Germain, the record 14-time winners, out of the French Cup.

Sanchez fired the hosts into the lead from the penalty spot after Sergio Ramos' foul on Cengiz Under.

Ramos equalised but Marseille won it through a goal by Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi.

PSG included Lionel Messi and Neymar but were unable to find another equaliser in the last-16 tie.

Marseille, who are second in Ligue 1 behind PSG, last won the French Cup in 1988-89.

The two sides meet again on 26 February in the league in Marseille, who trail the leaders by eight points.

Line-ups

Marseille

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1López
  • 2MbembaBooked at 49mins
  • 4Gigot
  • 5Rongier
  • 7Clauss
  • 6GuendouziBooked at 48mins
  • 8Veretout
  • 3KolasinacSubstituted forKaboréat 63'minutes
  • 9ÜnderSubstituted forOunahiat 86'minutes
  • 11Malinovskyi
  • 10SánchezSubstituted forCarvalho Oliveiraat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Kaboré
  • 13Payet
  • 14Ounahi
  • 15Carvalho Oliveira
  • 16Blanco
  • 17Elmaz

PSG

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 3Nuno MendesBooked at 64mins
  • 9DaniloSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 63'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 7VitinhaSubstituted forEkitikeat 63'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forSolerat 76'minutes
  • 11Neymar
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 12Pembélé
  • 13Bitshiabu
  • 14Bernat
  • 15Ekitike
  • 16Rico
  • 17Gharbi
  • 18Soler
  • 19Zaïre-Emery
  • 20Letellier
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th February 2023

  • MarseilleMarseille2PSGParis Saint Germain1
  • AngersAngers1NantesNantes1
    Nantes win 4-2 on penalties
  • AuxerreAuxerre2RodezRodez3
  • LyonLyon2LilleLille2
    Lyon win 4-2 on penalties
  • Paris FCParis FC1AnnecyAnnecy1
    Annecy win 6-5 on penalties
  • ToulouseToulouse3ReimsReims1
  • Vierzon FCVierzon FC0GrenobleGrenoble1

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport