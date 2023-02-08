Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marseille have won the French Cup 10 times but their last triumph was in 1989

Former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez scored as Marseille knocked Paris St-Germain, the record 14-time winners, out of the French Cup.

Sanchez fired the hosts into the lead from the penalty spot after Sergio Ramos' foul on Cengiz Under.

Ramos equalised but Marseille won it through a goal by Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi.

PSG included Lionel Messi and Neymar but were unable to find another equaliser in the last-16 tie.

Marseille, who are second in Ligue 1 behind PSG, last won the French Cup in 1988-89.

The two sides meet again on 26 February in the league in Marseille, who trail the leaders by eight points.