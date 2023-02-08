Close menu

Manager ins and outs - February 2023

From the section Football

Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch was sacked by Leeds on 6 February after a run of seven Premier League matches without a win

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for January will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.

To read the list for January, visit the ins and outs page.

DateInsOuts
6 FebruaryJesse Marsch - Leeds United
8 FebruaryDavid Webb - York City
Mark Fotheringham - Huddersfield Town
Premier League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
ArsenalMikel Arteta20 Dec 2019Unai Emery
Aston VillaUnai Emery24 Oct 2022Steven Gerrard
BournemouthGary O'Neil 27 Nov 2022Scott Parker
BrentfordThomas Frank16 Oct 2018Dean Smith
Brighton & Hove AlbionRoberto de Zerbi18 Sept 2022Graham Potter
ChelseaGraham Potter8 Sep 2022Thomas Tuchel
Crystal PalacePatrick Vieira 4 July 2021Roy Hodgson
EvertonSean Dyche30 Jan 2023Frank Lampard
FulhamMarco Silva1 July 2021Scott Parker
Leeds UnitedTBCJesse Marsch
Leicester CityBrendan Rodgers26 Feb 2019Claude Puel
LiverpoolJurgen Klopp8 Oct 2015Brendan Rodgers
Manchester CityPep Guardiola1 Jul 2016Manuel Pellegrini
Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag21 April 2022Ralf Rangnick (interim)
Newcastle UnitedEddie Howe8 Nov 2021Steve Bruce
Nottingham ForestSteve Cooper21 Sep 2021Chris Hughton
SouthamptonNathan Jones10 Nov 2022Ralph Hasenhuttl
Tottenham HotspurAntonio Conte2 Nov 2021Nuno Espirito Santo
West Ham UnitedDavid Moyes30 Dec 2019Manuel Pellegrini
Wolverhampton WanderersJulen Lopetegui5 Nov 2022Bruno Lage
Scottish Premiership
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AberdeenBarry Robson (interim)29 Jan 2023Jim Goodwin
CelticAnge Postecoglou10 Jun 2021Neil Lennon
Dundee UtdLiam Fox23 SeptemberJack Ross
HeartsRobbie Neilson21 Jun 2020Daniel Stendel
HibernianLee Johnson19 May 2022Shaun Maloney
KilmarnockDerek McInnes4 Jan 2022Tommy Wright
LivingstonDavid Martindale26 Nov 2020 (as interim - 21 Dec 2020 on permanent basis)Gary Holt
MotherwellSteven Hammell11 August 2022Graham Alexander
RangersMichael Beale28 November 2022Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Ross County Malky Mackay26 May 2021John Hughes
St JohnstoneCallum Davidson18 Jun 2020Tommy Wright
St MirrenStephen Robinson22 Feb 2022Jim Goodwin
Women's Super League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
ArsenalJonas Eidevall28 June 2021Joe Montemurro
Aston VillaCarla Ward20 May 2021Marcus Bignot (interim)
BirminghamDarren Carter21 Nov 2021Scott Booth
Brighton & Hove AlbionJens Scheuer28 Dec 2022Hope Powell
ChelseaEmma Hayes14 Aug 2012Matt Beard
EvertonBrian Sorensen8 Apr 2022Jean-Luc Vasseur
Leicester CityLydia BedfordNov 2021Jonathan Morgan
Manchester CityGareth Taylor28 May 2020Nick Cushing
Manchester UnitedMarc Skinner29 Jul 2021Casey Stoney
ReadingKelly Chambers1 Dec 2014Jayne Ludlow
TottenhamRehanne Skinner19 Nov 2020Karen Hills and Juan Amoros
West HamOlli Harder23 Dec 2020Matt Beard
Championship
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Birmingham CityJohn Eustace3 Jul 2022Lee Bowyer
Blackburn RoversJon Dahl Tomasson14 June 2022Tony Mowbray
BlackpoolMick McCarthy19 Jan 2023Michael Appleton
Bristol CityNigel Pearson22 Feb 2021Dean Holden
BurnleyVincent Kompany14 June 2022Mike Jackson (interim)
Cardiff CitySabri Lamouchi27 Jan 2023Mark Hudson
Coventry CityMark Robins6 Mar 2017Russell Slade
Huddersfield Town TBCMark Fotheringham
Hull CityLiam Rosenior3 Nov 2022Shota Arveladze
Luton TownRob Edwards17 Nov 2022Nathan Jones
MiddlesbroughMichael Carrick24 Oct 2022Chris Wilder
MillwallGary Rowett21 Oct 2019Neil Harris
Norwich CityDavid Wagner6 Jan 2023Dean Smith
Preston North EndRyan Lowe7 Dec 2021Frankie McAvoy
Queens Park RangersNeil Critchley11 Dec 2022Michael Beale
ReadingPaul Ince16 May 2022Veljko Paunovic
Rotherham UnitedMatt Taylor4 Oct 2022Paul Warne
Sheffield UnitedPaul Heckingbottom25 Nov 2021Slavisa Jokanovic
Stoke CityAlex Neil28 Aug 2022Michael O'Neill
SunderlandTony Mowbray30 Aug 2022Alex Neil
Swansea CityRussell Martin1 Aug 2021Steve Cooper
WatfordSlaven Bilic26 Sept 2022Rob Edwards
West Bromwich AlbionCarlos Corberan25 Oct 2022Steve Bruce
Wigan AthleticShaun Maloney28 Jan 2023Kolo Toure
League One
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Accrington StanleyJohn Coleman18 Sept 2014James Beattie
BarnsleyMichael Duff15 June 2022Poya Asbaghi
Bolton WanderersIan Evatt1 Jul 2020Keith Hill
Bristol RoversJoey Barton22 Feb 2021Paul Tisdale
Burton AlbionDino Maamria6 Sep 2022Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Cambridge UnitedMark Bonner9 Mar 2020Colin Calderwood
Charlton AthleticDean Holden20 Dec 2022Ben Garner
Cheltenham TownWade Elliott27 June 2022Michael Duff
Derby CountyPaul Warne22 Sept 2022Liam Rosenior
Exeter CityGary Caldwell24 Oct 2022Matt Taylor
Fleetwood TownScott Brown12 May 2022Stephen Crainey
Forest Green RoversDuncan Ferguson26 Jan 2023Ian Burchnall
IpswichKieran McKenna16 Dec 2021Paul Cook
Lincoln CityMark Kennedy12 May 2022Michael Appleton
MK DonsMark Jackson23 Dec 2022Liam Manning
MorecambeDerek Adams24 Feb 2022Stephen Robinson
Oxford UnitedKarl Robinson22 Mar 2018Pep Clotet
Peterborough UnitedDarren Ferguson4 Jan 2023Grant McCann
Plymouth ArgyleSteven Schumacher7 Dec 2021Ryan Lowe
PortsmouthJohn Mousinho20 Jan 2023Danny Cowley
Port ValeDarrell Clarke15 Feb 2021John Askey
Sheffield WednesdayDarren Moore1 Mar 2021Tony Pulis
Shrewsbury TownSteve Cotterill27 Nov 2020Sam Ricketts
Wycombe WanderersGareth Ainsworth8 Nov 2012Gary Waddock
League Two
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AFC WimbledonJohnnie Jackson16 May 2022Mark Bowen (interim)
BarrowPete Wild27 May 2022Phil Brown
Bradford CityMark Hughes24 Feb 2022Derek Adams
Carlisle UnitedPaul Simpson23 Feb 2022Keith Millen
Colchester UnitedMatt Bloomfield30 Sep 2022Wayne Brown
Crawley TownScott Lindsey11 Jan 2023Matthew Etherington
Crewe AlexandraLee Bell4 Nov 2022 (as interim - 1 Dec 2022 on permanent basis)Alex Morris
Doncaster Rovers Danny Schofield20 Oct 2022Gary McSheffrey
GillinghamNeil Harris31 Jan 2022Steve Evans
Grimsby TownPaul Hurst30 Dec 2020Ian Holloway
Harrogate TownSimon Weaver21 May 2009Neil Aspin
Hartlepool UnitedKeith Curle18 Sep 2022Paul Hartley
Leyton OrientRichie Wellens9 Mar 2022Kenny Jackett
Mansfield TownNigel Clough6 Nov 2020Graham Coughlan
Newport CountyGraham Coughlan22 Oct 2022James Rowberry
Northampton TownJon Brady8 May 2021Keith Curle
RochdaleJim Bentley29 Aug 2022Robbie Stockdale
Salford CityNeil Wood20 May 2022Gary Bowyer
StevenageSteve Evans16 Mar 2022Paul Tisdale
Stockport CountyDave Challinor2 Nov 2021Simon Rusk
Sutton UnitedMatt Gray1 May 2019Paul Doswell
Swindon TownJody Morris31 Jan 2023Scott Lindsey
Tranmere RoversMicky Mellon31 May 2021Keith Hill
WalsallMichael Flynn15 Feb 2022Matt Taylor
National League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Aldershot TownMark Molesley20 Sept 2021Danny Searle
AltrinchamPhil Parkinson28 Apr 2017Jim Harvey
BarnetDean Brennan (interim)20 Sept 2021Harry Kewell
Boreham WoodLuke Garrard14 Oct 2015Ian Allinson
BromleyAndy Woodman29 Mar 2021Neil Smith
ChesterfieldPaul Cook10 Feb 2022James Rowe
Dagenham & RedbridgeDaryl McMahon3 Jan 2020Peter Taylor
Dorking WanderersMarc White1 Aug 2000n/a
EastleighLee Bradbury28 Feb 2022Ben Strevens
GatesheadMike Williamson11 Jun 2019Ben Clark
FC Halifax TownChris Millington28 May 2022Pete Wild
Maidenhead UnitedAlan Devonshire5 May 2015Johnson Hippolyte
Maidstone UnitedTBCHakan Hayrettin
Notts CountyLuke Williams14 June 2022Ian Burchnall
Oldham AthleticDavid Unsworth20 Sept 2022John Sheridan
Scunthorpe UnitedJimmy Dean29 Jan 2023Keith Hill
Solihull MoorsNeal Ardley14 June 2021Mark Yates
Southend UnitedKevin Maher20 October 2021Phil Brown
Torquay UnitedGary Johnson13 Sep 2018Gary Owers
Yeovil TownMark Cooper28 Oct 2022Chris Hargreaves
WealdstoneStuart Maynard11 Mar 2021Dean Brennan
WokingDarren Sarll28 Mar 2022Alan Dowson
WrexhamPhil Parkinson1 Jul 2021Dean Keates
York CityTBCDavid Webb

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport