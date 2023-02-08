Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

How Mary Earps went from almost quitting football to becoming a European champion

England Euro 2022 winner Mary Earps is on the final three-strong shortlist in the women's goalkeeper category at the Fifa Best Awards.

Manchester United goalkeeper Earps, 29, makes the list along with Chelsea and Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger, and Lyon and Chile's Christiane Endler.

The Fifa Best Awards are presented annually by world football's governing body.

The 2022 winners will be announced in Paris on 27 February.

Earps started every game as the Lionesses won Euro 2022 and recently became the first goalkeeper to keep 50 clean sheets in the Women's Super League.

Berger, 32, is a three-time Women's Super League winner with Chelsea, while 31-year-old Endler helped Lyon win the Champions League courtesy of a superb victory over tournament favourites Barcelona last May.