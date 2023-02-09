Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr struck four goals in a scintillating display as Chelsea ruthlessly brushed aside West Ham to reach a fourth successive Continental League Cup final.

The Women's Super League leaders, who won the cup in 2020 and 2021, were 3-0 up after just 22 minutes, with Kerr scoring twice, either side of a neat Fran Kirby finish.

West Ham errors contributed to each goal and their generosity continued to hand Kerr her third, with Hawa Cissoko's stumble allowing the Australian to run clear and slot home.

After Lauren James struck a fifth goal, Kerr was again left unmarked to net her fourth before Guro Reiten netted the Blues seventh with a deflected effort.

The Blues, beaten by Manchester City in last season's final, will face Arsenal for the trophy at Selhurst Park on 5 March.

The only concern for Emma Hayes' side was Kirby limping off with an injury in the first half.

In the three seasons prior to this, Chelsea have won seven of the nine major domestic trophies on offer.

That could become 10 from 12 by the end of 2022-23 if all goes to plan, with the Blues top of the WSL, into the fifth round of the FA Cup and now through to a fourth League Cup final. Few would bet against them in this form.

From the very start, the gulf in class between themselves and the Hammers was glaringly apparent, with the Blues quicker on and off the ball and much smarter in their movement and passing.

And in Kerr, Hayes' team have arguably the most ruthless finisher in the women's game.

At the weekend, West Ham did Chelsea a favour by holding title rivals Arsenal to a goalless draw, courtesy of a stubborn and impressive rearguard that drew praise from Hayes.

However, she will not have expected the assistance the Hammers offered to her side on Thursday, with sloppy passes, defensive errors and a welcoming high defensive line allowing the Blues to run riot.

Kerr was left in space to tap in the first from a Reiten free-kick, Kirby had acres of room to run clear for the second, with clumsy play at the back responsible for goals three and four.

Their chance of a first League Cup final gone and their spirit broken, West Ham were picked off with ease after the break by Kerr and company.

It was understandable that Hammers boss Paul Konchesky named an unchanged side from the game with Arsenal, but in hindsight the wisdom of this - after such a huge physical effort four days earlier - can be questioned.

So firmly were West Ham placed on the back foot by their opponents, they were unable to pivot into a meaningful forward-thinking stance at any point.

The closest they came to what would only have been a consolation was a tame shot from Kate Longhurst after Chelsea had failed to properly clear a ball into the box.

They must now ready themselves for another knockout game, this time against Aston Villa in the fifth round of the FA Cup after the international break.

Chelsea will carry a 20-game unbeaten run in all competitions into their own FA Cup tie - a tantalising dress rehearsal for the League Cup final against Arsenal.