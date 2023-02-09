Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Semi-finals
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women7

West Ham 0-7 Chelsea: Sam Kerr scores four as Blues reach League Cup final

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport

Sam Kerr struck four goals in a scintillating display as Chelsea ruthlessly brushed aside West Ham to reach a fourth successive Continental League Cup final.

The Women's Super League leaders, who won the cup in 2020 and 2021, were 3-0 up after just 22 minutes, with Kerr scoring twice, either side of a neat Fran Kirby finish.

West Ham errors contributed to each goal and their generosity continued to hand Kerr her third, with Hawa Cissoko's stumble allowing the Australian to run clear and slot home.

After Lauren James struck a fifth goal, Kerr was again left unmarked to net her fourth before Guro Reiten netted the Blues seventh with a deflected effort.

The Blues, beaten by Manchester City in last season's final, will face Arsenal for the trophy at Selhurst Park on 5 March.

The only concern for Emma Hayes' side was Kirby limping off with an injury in the first half.

In the three seasons prior to this, Chelsea have won seven of the nine major domestic trophies on offer.

That could become 10 from 12 by the end of 2022-23 if all goes to plan, with the Blues top of the WSL, into the fifth round of the FA Cup and now through to a fourth League Cup final. Few would bet against them in this form.

From the very start, the gulf in class between themselves and the Hammers was glaringly apparent, with the Blues quicker on and off the ball and much smarter in their movement and passing.

And in Kerr, Hayes' team have arguably the most ruthless finisher in the women's game.

At the weekend, West Ham did Chelsea a favour by holding title rivals Arsenal to a goalless draw, courtesy of a stubborn and impressive rearguard that drew praise from Hayes.

However, she will not have expected the assistance the Hammers offered to her side on Thursday, with sloppy passes, defensive errors and a welcoming high defensive line allowing the Blues to run riot.

Kerr was left in space to tap in the first from a Reiten free-kick, Kirby had acres of room to run clear for the second, with clumsy play at the back responsible for goals three and four.

Their chance of a first League Cup final gone and their spirit broken, West Ham were picked off with ease after the break by Kerr and company.

It was understandable that Hammers boss Paul Konchesky named an unchanged side from the game with Arsenal, but in hindsight the wisdom of this - after such a huge physical effort four days earlier - can be questioned.

So firmly were West Ham placed on the back foot by their opponents, they were unable to pivot into a meaningful forward-thinking stance at any point.

The closest they came to what would only have been a consolation was a tame shot from Kate Longhurst after Chelsea had failed to properly clear a ball into the box.

They must now ready themselves for another knockout game, this time against Aston Villa in the fifth round of the FA Cup after the international break.

Chelsea will carry a 20-game unbeaten run in all competitions into their own FA Cup tie - a tantalising dress rehearsal for the League Cup final against Arsenal.

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22Fisk
  • 23CissokoSubstituted forLonghurstat 45'minutes
  • 2Smith
  • 4StringerSubstituted forParkerat 45'minutesSubstituted forDentonat 57'minutes
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 19HayashiSubstituted forCookeat 45'minutes
  • 17FilisSubstituted forThestrupat 45'minutes
  • 26Asseyi
  • 8Snerle

Substitutes

  • 7Evans
  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Longhurst
  • 14Thestrup
  • 15Parker
  • 18Denton
  • 21Cooke
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 15PérissetSubstituted forMjeldeat 61'minutes
  • 4Bright
  • 16ErikssonBooked at 53mins
  • 21Charles
  • 5IngleSubstituted forLeupolzat 66'minutes
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 10JamesSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 61'minutes
  • 14KirbySubstituted forCankovicat 45'minutes
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forAbdullinaat 66'minutes
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 8Leupolz
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 26Buchanan
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home1
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away11
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 0, Chelsea Women 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Chelsea Women 7.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Magdalena Eriksson tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Risa Shimizu.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Shannon Cooke.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Anouk Denton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  18. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Guro Reiten.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205329
2Man Utd Women422011568
3Durham Women41216607
4Everton Women41126605
5Sheffield United Women4013412-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women44001201212
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women42028536
4Sunderland Ladies300309-90
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women31204226
2Brighton Women31114405
3London City Lionesses31115504
4B'ham City Women310246-23

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women32016246
2Lewes Women32016246
3Charlton Athletic Women32014316
4Crystal Palace Women3003110-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women33008269
2Reading Women32018266
3Coventry United Ladies310239-63
4Southampton F.C. Women300306-60
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

