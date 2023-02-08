Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham are excited about the National League title race after their FA Cup run came to an end.

Wrexham bowed out of the competition in a 3-1 fourth round replay defeat at Sheffield United.

Parkinson's side are currently second to Notts County, but have two league games in hand on the leaders ahead of Saturday when his side host Wealdstone at The Racecourse.

"It's game on," Parkinson said.

"The FA Cup's been fantastic and we've done ourselves a lot of credit as a football club over the games, home and away.

"But now it's game on and we're ready for the run-in.

"I'm excited about it, we've got players back in the squad and we go into Saturday all guns blazing."

Parkinson said were "so many positives" despite falling to injury-time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge at Brammall Lane.

He believes the performance, especially from several fringe players, will hold his side in good stead as they bid to secure promotion to the EFL.

"Coming away from home to a top Championship, Premiership-bound team and playing the way we did, there's so many positives for us," Parkinson said.

"We came into the game and we made changes, some were enforced, and we wanted to put in a credible performance. but also have some bonuses for us going into the last part of the season.

"Harry Lennon came in, outstanding performance. Rob Lainton was different class, [Jacob] Mendy - first game in ages - and I thought he looked like a Championship player.

"And Andy Cannon, what a bonus for him. It's been tough for Andy, but he showed all our supporters what he's all about.

"The way Sheffield United players, fans and staff celebrated was a mark of how we've pushed them over these two games.

"That's enormous credit to our players and staff."

Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level.

Mullin, the competition's leading scorer with 10 goals, had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies with the score 1-1.

"I think Mulls has got to take from these two games that he's caused Premiership defenders a lot of problems," Parkinson added.

"He really has and they know they've been in a game."

Parkinson hopes Mullin will be fit to face Wealdstone on Saturday despite being forced off with a hamstring injury.

Mullin wanted to continue, but Parkinson, with the National League title race in mind, was adamant.

"There was not one moment of doubt in my mind he was coming off," Parkinson said

"There was no way I was going to risk him and touch wood we got him off in time."