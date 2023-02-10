Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls finished fourth in Combined Counties League Premier Division South last season

Jersey Bulls will "move on" from the FA Vase after a 1-0 defeat by Newport Pagnell Town saw them go out of the competition at the last 16 stage, according to manager Grant Freeman.

Ben Shepherd scored the game's only goal in the first half to give the holders the win.

Jersey had never progressed beyond the first round of the FA Vase prior to this season.

The loss also ends their 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

"We knew that's how they'd play, they keep their shape very well and make it hard for you to find space," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The disappointing thing is first-half we probably had two or four chances, they've had one from outside the box and that's been the difference today.

"Second-half we couldn't quite create enough but we created one really good chance, unfortunately couldn't take it so unfortunately we're out and we'll move on."

The Bulls travelled to Buckinghamshire for the match to play the 2022 winners of the trophy.

Jersey were aiming to become the first Channel Islands team to play at Wembley.

"We always knew it was going to be a really tough test and it was. I thought for long spells we looked the better team but unfortunately couldn't find a way," Freeman added.

"This has been great, coming to somewhere like this with nearly 1,000 people here, it's something different. On our away travels you don't get that in our league so much.

"I think the players enjoyed the atmosphere, enjoyed the day but it's all about the result unfortunately, and at the end we haven't quite got it."