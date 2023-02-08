Last updated on .From the section York

York City are 18th in the National League, four points above the relegation zone

York City have sacked boss David Webb after two months in charge.

The former Huddersfield Town head of football operations was appointed as John Askey's successor on 2 December.

However, a run of four successive defeats, including Tuesday's 3-2 home reverse by Solihull, has left them just four points above the National League relegation zone.

In a statement, external-link the Minstermen said they had "commenced their search for a new manager".

Webb was in his first role in management having previously held positions at Southampton, Bournemouth and Tottenham.

He took over after Askey, who had guided York to promotion last season, was sacked in November.

The former Macclesfield manager called the manner of his dismissal "disappointing" after saying he was made to stand by a printer and wait for a letter to be printed off informing him he had been sacked.

York visit Southend in the fifth round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Analysis - 'Shortest reign in York City history'

BBC Radio York sports reporter Sharon Shortle

This was David Webb's first job as manager, after working in a number of clubs' academies and in player development roles.

Illness meant he didn't sit in the York City dug out until Boxing Day, when they lost 3-0 at home to struggling Gateshead.

Since then, City have picked up just four points, and they've lost their past four games in the National League and fallen to just four points above the relegation zone. His reign as manager is the shortest in the club's 101-year history.