Last updated on .From the section Wales

Aaron Ramsey has 78 international caps

Wales boss Robert Page expects Aaron Ramsey to continue his international career despite the retirements of teammates Gareth Bale and Joe Allen.

Swansea midfielder Allen, 32, announced his international exit this week while Bale has retired from football.

Page says he will be making changes to his squad for Wales' opening European Championship qualifiers in March, but he still expects Ramsey to feature.

"I've spoken with Aaron and there is no issue there," Page explained.

"I'm going to go over and see him and watch one of Nice's games.

"We've been in contact and I don't see there being an issue because he's actually in really good form again, he's playing, he's enjoying his football and he's playing well."

Ramsey, also 32, has started seven of the last nine games for Nice in Ligue 1, with Page pleased to see him back in form.

"Aaron still has a lot to offer Welsh football," Page told BBC Sport Wales.

"While he is playing well and in a good place, then he will always be a part of my plans."

Page says he is ready to refresh his squad ahead of Wales' March qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

"I've signed a long-term contract and we need to look forward," he said.

"My short term job was to get to a World Cup, we've done that, we've boxed that off and now we need to plan for the future.

"Now I need to get some of these younger players into the squad and give them an opportunity to shine. It's an opportunity for me now."

The need for change has been hastened by the departure of Allen, whose international retirement came as a shock to Page, as Bale's did last month.

"Did we expect Gareth and Joe's retirements to come so soon? Probably not, no," Page explained.

"I was a little bit surprised, I had, again, about 24-hours (notice) before Joe announced it. I had a phone call from Joe and he explained his decision.

"Of course, I was disappointed because I still feel that Joe had a big part to play in the next European campaign.

"But when I take a step back and took the emotions out of it, honestly, I completely understand.

Gareth Bale, who also recently retired from international football, has been among the many of Joe Allen's teammates to pay tribute to him on social media

"He wants to continue playing at his top level in the Championship.

"I think injuries have just caught up with him a little bit, because he's of an age now where they take their toll.

"He's made a decision we have to respect."

Page admits Allen, who won 74 caps for Wales, will be extremely tough to replace.

"I was a fan years ago watching Joe in 2016, watching what he did, and Wales were just never the same team without Joe in the team," he said.

"I'm so lucky that I've had an opportunity to work with him.

"The senior players that we've got are incredible. And I count myself lucky that I've been privileged enough to work with him.

"You want them [Bale and Allen] to continue and there is a hint of sadness, because they are never going to put the jersey on for Wales again."

With Page promising changes to his Wales squad, one player who is getting attention for a possible call-up is Wrexham striker Paul Mullin.

The 28-year old qualifies for Wales and has expressed an interest in an international call-up.

Mullin's goal record is prolific and Page, who watched the striker in Wrexham's 3-1 FA Cup defeat at Sheffield United, says he liked what he saw from the forward.

"I was really impressed with him, he did not give the centre back one minute on the ball," he said.

"If there was an aerial battle he was there. He was competing all game. And I like that about him.

"And he's got an eye for goal and he's got quality as well. So I was really impressed with him."