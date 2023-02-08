Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fifa Best nominee Mary Earps is one of five Manchester United players called up by England

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup.

Manchester City have six players selected as England look to defend their title in the four-team competition.

"It's not just England, we have a huge number of internationals going away in this window for really good international teams," said Skinner.

"We're proud to be a part of that, if you want to be a success you have to be that kind of player."

Speaking ahead of United's away match with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League on Sunday, Skinner added: "It's [international recognition] a huge stamp of quality for this group.

"We know that's part of the process, if you play well for club and get an opportunity for country."

United are currently second in the WSL, two points behind leaders Chelsea, and Skinner says there are other key members of his squad who could feature for England in the future.

"I still think there are a couple of players in there who could be looked at in future as well," he said.

"Hannah [Blundell] is one who could be closely monitored, she has been exceptional for us.

"Nikita [Parris] is doing super well for us and Leah Galton is an exceptional left-sided footballer."

United's five players are part of a 26-woman England squad who begin the defence of their Arnold Clark Cup title on 16 February against Korea Republic at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

The Lionesses then play Italy in Coventry at the CBS Arena on 19 February, followed by their concluding fixture against Belgium at Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium on 22 February.