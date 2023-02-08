David Goodwillie made three appearances for Scotland between 2010 and 2011

Ex-Scotland striker David Goodwillie has been released by Radcliffe FC a day after scoring a hat-trick on his debut, with the non-league club admitting his signing was a "a significant misstep".

The signing of Goodwillie, 33, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, was not announced before Tuesday's 4-2 win against Belper Town.

He was named in the starting line-up, prompting an angry response on Twitter.

The seventh-tier side said it was a "mistake that will never happen again".

In a statement on Wednesday, the Northern Premier League side, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, said: "We can confirm that David Goodwillie has left the club."

Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a Scottish civil case. He never faced a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.

The club said the move came about "very quickly" and could not be announced before the team sheets were released, which they said was "regrettable" but "unavoidable".

They added: "From the board down to the management team, who we backed and have always backed on playing decisions, it's clear that as a whole we got this wrong. The focus was misplaced and as, a growing community club, we realise that our impacts are also more widely felt too."

Scottish side Raith Rovers sparked outcry by signing Goodwillie in January 2022 and a loan move back to Clyde, where he played from 2017-2022 and had been captain, also collapsed.

The former Dundee United, Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen forward was released by Raith without having played a game in September 2022, with the club admitting they "got it wrong" in signing him.

Radcliffe added: "As a club, we have always been about second chances and have been a part of many players' and staff members' rehabilitation along that journey; we've always given people a chance to improve their life and found support in this endeavour.

"When the club were presented with David Goodwillie, that same logic was applied but in this case it's clear that was a significant misstep and our due diligence should have been of a much higher standard.

"We can vouch that all the people at the club involved in this signing did so out of the desire to do a good thing for an individual with an admittedly tainted past as we have done so successfully before, but this was a bridge too far.

"This move came about very quickly, with clearance only granted extremely late leaving us in a position where our media volunteers were unable to release details prior to team sheets being produced - while regrettable, this was also unavoidable.

"We have always strived to be a source of pride to our town with good and honest intentions, and we think we have made a significant positive impact for our town over the last six years both on and off the field and we sincerely apologise to everyone connected with the club and the community. This is a mistake that will never happen again."