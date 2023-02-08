Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic remain confident Ange Postecoglou will not leave them in the lurch for Leeds United despite mounting speculation that the manager's name has made it onto an Elland Road shortlist. (Daily Record) external-link

Leeds United admire the work Ange Postecoglou has done at Celtic and could test the water with an approach as they seek a replacement for Jesse Marsch. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Alfredo Morelos has rejected interest from Turkish side Konyaspor and the Rangers striker hasn't ruled out signing a new long-term contract at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has decided the Aberdeen job is not for him after the Pittodrie board reached out to his agent. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring issue. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is setting his sights on a Scotland recall for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain next month, having scored eight goals in eight games on his return from a long-term knee injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday have opened contract talks with Callum Paterson after rejecting a six-figure offer from Hearts last month. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibernian academy chief Steve Kean believes his under-19s are on the verge of commanding regular starting places in the Easter Road first team after watching them go toe-to-toe with Borussia Dortmund in a heartbreaking Uefa Youth League play-off defeat. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson has revealed he had no part in Vicente Besuijen's deadline day loan exit to Excelsior Rotterdam. (Press & Journal) external-link

David Goodwillie, the former Scotland striker ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, scored a hat-trick for Radcliffe FC in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday night, despite the seventh tier English club not previously announcing his arrival. (Sky Sports) external-link

"Get rid of it," is the simple message from former Celtic striker John Hartson on VAR, although he expects his plea to fall on deaf ears. (Go Radio via Daily Express external-link )

Stephen Humphrys' wonder goal for Hearts was mindblowing and better than David Beckham's famous long-range strike from the 90's, says former Tynecastle player Ryan Stevenson. (Daily Record) external-link