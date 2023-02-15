Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City19:45BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea City v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley31209262273569
2Sheff Utd30187551242761
3Middlesbrough311561050361451
4Luton30131073830849
5Sunderland31139946331348
6Watford32121193835347
7Millwall30137103630646
8Norwich31136124336745
9Blackburn30143133236-445
10West Brom30128103932744
11Coventry31119113333042
12Hull32118133847-941
13Reading31125143546-1141
14Preston30117122736-940
15Bristol City30109114039139
16Swansea30109114345-239
17QPR32109133343-1039
18Birmingham31108133640-438
19Stoke3097143338-534
20Rotherham31712123442-833
21Cardiff3288162436-1232
22Wigan3078152849-2129
23Huddersfield3077162839-1128
24Blackpool30610143045-1528
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport