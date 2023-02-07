Carlos Corberan has won 11 of his 16 games in charge of West Bromwich Albion since his appointment on 25 October

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan has signed a new deal to remain with the club amid speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Leeds.

The Spaniard was appointed in October, winning 11 of 16 games since, and signs a new deal to the end of 2026-27.

The 39-year-old former Huddersfield and Olympiakos boss was Marcelo Bielsa's assistant at Leeds but joined the Terriers as head coach in 2020.

"I am confident this is the right place for me," Corberan said.

Since taking over from Steve Bruce, Corberan has overseen 10 wins in 13 Championship games and steered the Baggies from the relegation zone to the top six.

His success at The Hawthorns saw him linked with a return to Elland Road, after Premier League side Leeds sacked boss Jesse Marsch on Monday.

Corberan added: external-link "I have enjoyed my time at Albion, and I am pleased to have secured a contract extension. I would like to thank my staff, the players, and our fantastic supporters for their help in making my time here so positive.

"I would also like to thank [chief executive] Ron Gourlay for continuing to show faith in me as a coach. I believe that success can only be achieved when everyone works together and the way I have been made to feel welcome at this great club has made me confident that this is the right place for me."

Gourlay continued: "I am delighted Carlos has extended his contract. I have always been impressed by Carlos and my admiration of him as a coach has only grown since he arrived here.

"His passion for the game we all love has been infectious for all connected with the club, not least our players, who have clearly benefited from Carlos' first-class coaching, tactical knowhow, and attention to detail.

"We sat down three weeks ago to discuss the future of the club and Carlos' vision for Albion is absolutely aligned with my own. Together we are determined to continue taking the club forwards."