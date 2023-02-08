'Fortunate' Hughes feeling positive about future

Jeff Hughes could never have dreamed of a full-time career with his hometown club when he left Larne as a teenager to chase his professional football dream in England.

Irish League minnows at the time, Hughes made his debut for the Invermen aged 18 in 2003 and played his part in their unexpected run to the 2005 Irish Cup final before making the move to Lincoln City.

Fast-forward almost 18 years, however, and the former Northern Ireland international is the embodiment of the journey the club has been on - boosted by Kenny Bruce's multi-million pound investment - as he is set to take up a full-time role in the Irish Premiership title challenger's academy.

His appointment as head of the Larne's youth development phase from the summer is tinged with sadness, however, as it comes alongside the announcement that a ruptured ACL has forced him to retire from playing at the age of 37.

Hanging up the boots at the end of this season had always been the plan for the former Bristol Rovers, Notts. County and Tranmare Rovers man, but an injury sustained against Portadown in January has meant a premature end to a stellar 20-year playing career.

"It was kind of my own fault," Hughes said of how he sustained the injury. "I stepped over the ball and my foot and my knee touched the ground at the same time. I knew that wasn't normal.

"I couldn't feel from below my knee for about 30 seconds. It slowly came back and I thought 'maybe' but when I had the scan it came back a lot worse than we suspected."

However, if Hughes approaches his new academy coaching role with the same vigour with which he accepted the devastating news about his playing career, he has every chance of making a success of it.

The defensive midfielder had just dropped his sons off to school and was sitting at home when he got the call from the physio - and knew he had a decision to make.

"I was sitting in bed, I was going to watch TV and I thought 'no I'll get up and I'll get down to the gym' [at Larne's training base at The Cliff]," Hughes continued.

"There are two ways of looking at it. You can feel sorry for yourself or you can realise that this could have happened to me 18 years ago and I wouldn't have had a career. I have tried to look at it in a positive manner and just get on with stuff."

'We want to give kids the best foundation'

Larne native Hughes won two Northern Ireland caps

Hughes has been told that he will suffer long-term damage to his knee unless he gets surgery to repair the damage, so that is high on his immediate 'to-do' list.

He is brimming with excitement about taking up his new coaching role within a restructured Larne academy that recently saw Ryan Prentice appointed as head of their professional development phase and Albert Watson named their new Under-16 head coach.

"I will be looking after the six to 12-year-olds, so foundation stage up to age 12," he said.

"It is something that lets me give a bit back. Hopefully my experience and my knowledge will help give kids the best foundation, the best start in their football careers to go on and represent Larne, and hopefully further afield.

"Larne has always had a lot of players coming through - the likes of Robbie Weir, Gareth McAuley, Johnny Steele and Gary Haveron - but they maybe didn't get the recognition.

"We've had a lot of good players go across the water, but we never had the facilities, the coaching, the levelling up that we have got here to support that. Now we have, and hopefully we can bring more through."

Hughes' injury. of course, means he will play no further part in Larne's bid for a first-ever top-flight league title.

Currently three points off top spot with a game in hand on leaders Cliftonville, Hughes says this title bid feels "like a different kettle of fish" to previous unsuccessful ones - but insists he has no regrets about having to watch on nervously from the sidelines.

"I just try to look forward, to be honest. If you start worrying about things in the past you'd end up doing your own head in so I just try to look forward and put everything I have into the academy.

"I would be just as proud bringing through young fellas from Larne and further afield as I was for myself. Hopefully I have a wee part to play in that."