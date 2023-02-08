Match ends, Arsenal Women 1, Manchester City Women 0.
Stina Blackstenius scored the winner in extra time as Arsenal edged past holders Manchester City 1-0 to reach the Continental League Cup final.
Blackstenius pounced on fellow substitute Lina Hurtig's 93rd-minute cross to decide the semi-final with a deflected finish and move her side a game away from their first trophy since they won the 2018-19 Women's Super League.
In a tense, absorbing contest between two in-form WSL teams, City's lack of incisiveness proved costly as their 16-game unbeaten run came to an end with their first defeat since September.
Record five-time winners Arsenal now face a final against West Ham United or Chelsea, who play their semi-final on Thursday.
The showpiece will take place on 5 March at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park.
Arsenal triumph in tactical tussle
Manchester City's players had voiced their excitement at the prospect of taking on the third-placed Gunners twice this week after drawing level on points with them last weekend.
In a game that had been anticipated as a revealing rehearsal for a potentially pivotal WSL fixture, it was little surprise to see a tight tactical stand-off play out between a City side undefeated in so long and a reliably well-drilled Arsenal defence arriving on a run of three successive clean sheets in all competitions.
Chloe Kelly's uncompromising back-and-forth with Katie McCabe was among the entertaining individual tussles, while Lauren Hemp bristled with creative intent in her attempts to supply WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw.
Arsenal had fewer attempts but better chances in a game dependent on swiftness in transitions, pouncing on slack passing to go close through Laura Wienroither, who was thwarted by City goalkeeper Sandy MacIver in the early stages, and Caitlin Foord, who so nearly connected decisively with an inviting Kim Little cross.
Head coach Jonas Eidevall's introductions of Steph Catley, Hurtig and Blackstenius early in the second half felt like a statement of intent and left City looking contrastingly short of ideas.
Substitute Hurtig had an immediate impact during a rapid exchange of chances, smacking the crossbar with a close-range finish when it looked easier to score.
The Gunners could have scored twice in the closing moments of normal time, Blackstenius seeing her shot on the turn thwarted by an exceptional reflex stop by MacIver and Hurtig glancing a header wide of a post.
MacIver almost spoiled her impressive display when the stand-in for City regular Ellie Roebuck spilled an innocuous cross, only for captain Alex Greenwood to stop Blackstenius from capitalising in chaotic fashion.
Filippa Angeldahl's fierce drive after City fell behind then drew a crucial save from Arsenal goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo, who was on high alert behind a stout defensive block as Eidevall's players closed out victory.
These teams have little more than 48 hours' turnaround before they meet again at City's Academy Stadium on Saturday.
With both standing five points behind Chelsea - Arsenal have a game in hand - the imperative to win should produce a more cavalier encounter than this suspenseful cup tie provided.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 14D'Angelo
- 6WilliamsonSubstituted forBeattieat 83'minutes
- 3Wubben-MoyBooked at 53minsSubstituted forCatleyat 64'minutes
- 2Carvalho SouzaBooked at 81mins
- 26WienroitherSubstituted forMaritzat 76'minutesBooked at 92mins
- 12Maanum
- 10LittleBooked at 71mins
- 21PelovaSubstituted forHurtigat 64'minutes
- 15McCabe
- 22Møller KühlSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 65'minutes
- 19FoordBooked at 116mins
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 13Wälti
- 16Maritz
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 25Blackstenius
- 59Agyemang
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22MacIver
- 2CasparijSubstituted forCoombsat 101'minutes
- 33KennedySubstituted forHoughtonat 89'minutes
- 5Greenwood
- 4AleixandriSubstituted forOuahabiat 80'minutes
- 25Hasegawa
- 10Castellanos
- 12AngeldahlSubstituted forFowlerat 113'minutes
- 9KellyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forRasoat 90'minutes
- 21Shaw
- 11HempBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Roebuck
- 6Houghton
- 7Coombs
- 8Fowler
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 41Blakstad
- 42Dahou
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
- Attendance:
- 1,795
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Arsenal Women 1, Manchester City Women 0.
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Attempt blocked. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Mary Fowler replaces Filippa Angeldahl.
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time begins Arsenal Women 1, Manchester City Women 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Arsenal Women 1, Manchester City Women 0.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sabrina D'Angelo.
Attempt saved. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.