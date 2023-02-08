Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna hopes his side's FA Cup battles with Championship leaders Burnley will act as a spur in their League One promotion campaign.

Burnley scored in stoppage time to win their fourth-round replay at Turf Moor following a 0-0 draw in the first game.

The Tractor Boys now return to league action against Sheffield Wednesday, who are top of the table.

"It's up to us to take the good bits from these two games and put them into our bread and butter," McKenna said.

"We'll face a different style of game, a different intensity and flow than we've had in these last two FA Cup fixtures but it's up to us to keep finding solutions."

He told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I do think we can take a lot of confidence from how brave we were able to play against them over the two legs, to build as we did against a really strong press so we could create moments and opportunities where we had overloads and spaces to attack in their half."

Ipswich conceded in the second minute but striker George Hirst levelled a minute later with his first goal since arriving on loan from Leicester City.

"It was an excellent all-round performance [by him], not just his goal. but his hold-up play, his running behind, his movement across the line and pressing at the front," McKenna added.

"He'll feel good about getting off the mark and I think he's starting to show why we really like him as a player."

The Town boss was unhappy with Burnley's late winner after a challenge by Ashley Barnes on Luke Woolfenden which led to Nathan Tella's finish.

"It was a good appeal for a foul, I thought the striker led with his arm under a high ball and didn't really show too much intent to get it," he said.

Ipswich are third in League One, six points behind both Wednesday and second-placed Plymouth, and need to reduce that gap on Saturday to boost their chances of automatic promotion back to the Championship, from which they were relegated four years ago.

"It's a massive game. We have a full house coming and it's one we're really going to relish," McKenna added.