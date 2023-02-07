Dagny Brynjarsdottir's last-minute goal secured victory for West Ham against Liverpool in the quarter-finals

Paul Konchesky says West Ham United are "closing the gap" on the Women's Super League's top sides as they prepare to face leaders Chelsea in Thursday's Continental League Cup semi-final.

West Ham, who reached the FA Cup final in 2019, are seventh in the WSL.

The Blues are looking for a fourth successive league title and a third League Cup triumph in four years.

"We've done well in this cup and hopefully we take it one step further and get to the final," said Konchesky.

"My team have shown they can compete with the top teams. We know we have goals in our team and can keep clean sheets.

"We're closing the gap to those that are traditionally at the top, and hopefully we can give another really good account of ourselves on Thursday.

"Our ambition is that we want to close that gap and that means getting to semi-finals and maybe one step further to get to finals.

"We're here for a reason. We know it will be tough against Chelsea, but if we perform to the levels we know we can reach then why can't it be us?"

The Hammers are the only side remaining in the competition outside the top four in the WSL, with Arsenal and holders Manchester City contesting the other tie.

However, they will go into the fixture looking to maintain their recent momentum of being unbeaten in three games and having picked up a point against the Gunners last Sunday.

"I think we've had five clean sheets in seven matches in all competitions and I feel as though we're building of the back of our performances recently," Konchesky added.

"I think it would be fantastic not just for myself but for the girls and the football club to reach a final - especially in my first season, it would be like a dream.

"We know it will be a tough game. We have to treat it as a normal game and not put too much pressure on ourselves.

"One day they [Chelsea] have to be beaten, so hopefully we can be the team to do that on Thursday. With this team this year, a lot of games we've been underdogs and we've proved people wrong."