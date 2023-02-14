Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham19:45WokingWoking
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 15O'Connell
  • 8Young
  • 26Lennon
  • 4Tozer
  • 19Mendy
  • 20Cannon
  • 38Lee
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 11McAlinden
  • 18Dalby
  • 30Jones
  • 32Cleworth

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2Lofthouse
  • 3Casey
  • 10Amond
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 5McNerney
  • 8Daly
  • 12Moss
  • 14Browne
  • 17Kellerman
  • 24Ince

Substitutes

  • 15O'Connell
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 19Hessenthaler
  • 20Dackers
  • 22Jaaskelainen
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County31228176284874
2Wrexham29225275255071
3Woking30176753302357
4Barnet28165755431253
5Chesterfield28164852361652
6Southend28128838251344
7Boreham Wood28111073427743
8Dag & Red29126114447-342
9Bromley29101184237541
10Eastleigh29125123636041
11Wealdstone29118103541-641
12Solihull Moors30116134544139
13Aldershot31114164249-737
14Altrincham2999114152-1136
15Halifax29105142637-1135
16Maidenhead United3096153344-1133
17Yeovil2861482528-332
18York3088143539-432
19Oldham2887133744-731
20Dorking2986154469-2530
21Gateshead28610123545-1028
22Torquay2968153252-2026
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3157193568-3322
View full National League table

