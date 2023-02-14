Wrexham v Woking

WrexhamWrexham19:45WokingWoking
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Howard
- 14Forde
- 15O'Connell
- 8Young
- 26Lennon
- 4Tozer
- 19Mendy
- 20Cannon
- 38Lee
- 10Mullin
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 11McAlinden
- 18Dalby
- 30Jones
- 32Cleworth
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 2Lofthouse
- 3Casey
- 10Amond
- 6Wilkinson
- 5McNerney
- 8Daly
- 12Moss
- 14Browne
- 17Kellerman
- 24Ince
Substitutes
- 15O'Connell
- 16Nwabuokei
- 19Hessenthaler
- 20Dackers
- 22Jaaskelainen
- Referee:
- Steven Copeland
Match report to follow.