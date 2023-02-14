Close menu
League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: VBS Community Stadium, England

Sutton United v Swindon Town

League Two

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rose
  • 22Kizzi
  • 4Rowe
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 3Hart
  • 16Ajiboye
  • 10Beautyman
  • 8Smith
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Wilson

Substitutes

  • 13House
  • 14Dundas
  • 21Gambin
  • 24Milsom
  • 27Kouassi
  • 33Angol
  • 35Dennis

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 2Hutton
  • 34Brennan
  • 4Clayton
  • 20Blake-Tracy
  • 21Kadji
  • 23Khan
  • 5McEachran
  • 15Jephcott
  • 11Austin
  • 3Iandolo

Substitutes

  • 10Darcy
  • 16Cain
  • 17Aguiar
  • 24Wakeling
  • 31Minturn
  • 38Kanu
  • 41Copland
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31197540182264
2Stevenage28168441212056
3Carlisle301410648282052
4Northampton29149643291451
5Salford301461040301048
6Mansfield2913794337646
7Stockport291361042281445
8Bradford2812973528745
9Doncaster29134123540-543
10Swindon2911993732542
11Tranmere30118113228441
12Barrow30125133439-541
13Sutton United30118113037-741
14Wimbledon29101093029140
15Walsall2710983124739
16Colchester3197153138-734
17Grimsby2696112933-433
18Newport2888122731-432
19Crewe28711102336-1332
20Harrogate2876153444-1027
21Crawley2768133144-1326
22Hartlepool3068163154-2326
23Gillingham2859141533-1824
24Rochdale3056192445-2121


