League Two
StockportStockport County19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: Edgeley Park, England

Stockport County v Crawley Town

League Two

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 5Byrne
  • 23Hussey
  • 3Knoyle
  • 14Collar
  • 18Croasdale
  • 8Camps
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 20Olaofe
  • 19Wootton

Substitutes

  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 15Johnson
  • 16Stretton
  • 17Rydel
  • 25Jaros
  • 31Lewis
  • 36Grayson

Crawley

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 34Addai
  • 2Gordon
  • 15Francillette
  • 6Lynch
  • 3Conroy
  • 28Jenks
  • 38Fellows
  • 8Powell
  • 20Gladwin
  • 10Nadesan
  • 19Telford

Substitutes

  • 12Ransom
  • 13Schofield
  • 23Johnson
  • 24Oteh
  • 41Spong
  • 44Ogungbo
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31197540182264
2Stevenage28168441212056
3Carlisle301410648282052
4Northampton29149643291451
5Salford301461040301048
6Mansfield2913794337646
7Stockport291361042281445
8Bradford2812973528745
9Doncaster29134123540-543
10Swindon2911993732542
11Tranmere30118113228441
12Barrow30125133439-541
13Sutton United30118113037-741
14Wimbledon29101093029140
15Walsall2710983124739
16Colchester3197153138-734
17Grimsby2696112933-433
18Newport2888122731-432
19Crewe28711102336-1332
20Harrogate2876153444-1027
21Crawley2768133144-1326
22Hartlepool3068163154-2326
23Gillingham2859141533-1824
24Rochdale3056192445-2121
View full League Two table

Top Stories

