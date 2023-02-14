Doncaster Rovers v Barrow

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:45BarrowBarrow
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mitchell
- 5Olowu
- 10Rowe
- 18Nelson
- 2Brown
- 33Close
- 23Lakin
- 3Maxwell
- 21Hurst
- 9Miller
- 7Molyneux
Substitutes
- 6Williams
- 16Barlow
- 19Seaman
- 20Miller
- 29Degruchy
- 31Lavery
- 41Oram
Barrow
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Farman
- 21Warren
- 5McClelland
- 6Canavan
- 3Brough
- 14Neal
- 13White
- 34Whitfield
- 15Gotts
- 9Waters
- 20Garner
Substitutes
- 7Newby
- 12Lillis
- 16Foley
- 25Ray
- 26Bennett
- 28Young
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
Match report to follow.