Close menu
League Two
GillinghamGillingham19:45GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: MEMS Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 14McKenzie
  • 23Masterson
  • 5Ehmer
  • 3Tutonda
  • 7MacDonald
  • 38Dieng
  • 49Lapslie
  • 16Jefferies
  • 28Hawkins
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 6Williams
  • 25Turner
  • 29Gbode
  • 35Abrahams
  • 44O'Brien

Grimsby

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Crocombe
  • 26Smith
  • 6Waterfall
  • 31Maher
  • 2Efete
  • 8Holohan
  • 15Clifton
  • 17Morris
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 10McAtee
  • 9Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 7Emmanuel
  • 16Hunt
  • 18O'Neill
  • 19Dickson-Peters
  • 20Orsi
  • 22Amos
  • 23Gallacher
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31197540182264
2Stevenage28168441212056
3Carlisle301410648282052
4Northampton29149643291451
5Salford301461040301048
6Mansfield2913794337646
7Stockport291361042281445
8Bradford2812973528745
9Doncaster29134123540-543
10Swindon2911993732542
11Tranmere30118113228441
12Barrow30125133439-541
13Sutton United30118113037-741
14Wimbledon29101093029140
15Walsall2710983124739
16Colchester3197153138-734
17Grimsby2696112933-433
18Newport2888122731-432
19Crewe28711102336-1332
20Harrogate2876153444-1027
21Crawley2768133144-1326
22Hartlepool3068163154-2326
23Gillingham2859141533-1824
24Rochdale3056192445-2121
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC