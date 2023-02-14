Close menu
League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:45WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Venue: Sixfields Stadium, England

Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 40King
  • 20Lintott
  • 6Sherring
  • 5Guthrie
  • 14Koiki
  • 12Leonard
  • 11Pinnock
  • 8Fox
  • 17McWilliams
  • 7Hoskins
  • 29Yengi

Substitutes

  • 2Magloire
  • 4Sowerby
  • 9Appéré
  • 15Hondermarck
  • 16Wright-Phillips
  • 21Felix-Eppiah
  • 23Maxted

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tzanev
  • 2Gunter
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 15Pearce
  • 26Currie
  • 18Little
  • 4Woodyard
  • 12Al-Hamadi
  • 11Chislett
  • 7Janneh
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 6Marsh
  • 8Pell
  • 10Jaiyesimi
  • 13Broome
  • 16Pierre
  • 19McAteer
Referee:
Robert Madley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31197540182264
2Stevenage28168441212056
3Carlisle301410648282052
4Northampton29149643291451
5Salford301461040301048
6Mansfield2913794337646
7Stockport291361042281445
8Bradford2812973528745
9Doncaster29134123540-543
10Swindon2911993732542
11Tranmere30118113228441
12Barrow30125133439-541
13Sutton United30118113037-741
14Wimbledon29101093029140
15Walsall2710983124739
16Colchester3197153138-734
17Grimsby2696112933-433
18Newport2888122731-432
19Crewe28711102336-1332
20Harrogate2876153444-1027
21Crawley2768133144-1326
22Hartlepool3068163154-2326
23Gillingham2859141533-1824
24Rochdale3056192445-2121
