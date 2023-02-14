Close menu
League Two
ColchesterColchester United19:45WalsallWalsall
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13O'Hara
  • 4Chambers
  • 15Kelleher
  • 29Hall
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 17Ashley
  • 14Chilvers
  • 23Wood
  • 20Jay
  • 25Hopper
  • 24Akinde

Substitutes

  • 2Greenidge
  • 9Appiah
  • 12Smith
  • 16Read
  • 19Newby
  • 33Marshall-Miranda
  • 34Tovide

Walsall

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 24Low
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 2White
  • 16Maddox
  • 14Comley
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 3Gordon
  • 19Matt
  • 10Knowles

Substitutes

  • 11Williams
  • 12Smith
  • 18McEntee
  • 20Stevens
  • 21Allen
  • 31Willmott
  • 42Songo'o
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31197540182264
2Stevenage28168441212056
3Carlisle301410648282052
4Northampton29149643291451
5Salford301461040301048
6Mansfield2913794337646
7Stockport291361042281445
8Bradford2812973528745
9Doncaster29134123540-543
10Swindon2911993732542
11Tranmere30118113228441
12Barrow30125133439-541
13Sutton United30118113037-741
14Wimbledon29101093029140
15Walsall2710983124739
16Colchester3197153138-734
17Grimsby2696112933-433
18Newport2888122731-432
19Crewe28711102336-1332
20Harrogate2876153444-1027
21Crawley2768133144-1326
22Hartlepool3068163154-2326
23Gillingham2859141533-1824
24Rochdale3056192445-2121
