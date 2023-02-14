Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: University of Bradford Stadium, England

Bradford City v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 36Stubbs
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 40Clayton
  • 6Smallwood
  • 10Walker
  • 9Cook
  • 23Derbyshire

Substitutes

  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 20Chapman
  • 30Eisa
  • 34Nevers
  • 35Kelly

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 18Jameson
  • 3Bristow
  • 7Morris
  • 4O'Connor
  • 24Hendry
  • 11Hawkes
  • 26Saunders
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 6Merrie
  • 13Murphy
  • 19Chalmers
  • 22Lewis
  • 25Mumbongo
  • 27Burton
  • 33Turner-Cooke
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31197540182264
2Stevenage28168441212056
3Carlisle301410648282052
4Northampton29149643291451
5Salford301461040301048
6Mansfield2913794337646
7Stockport291361042281445
8Bradford2812973528745
9Doncaster29134123540-543
10Swindon2911993732542
11Tranmere30118113228441
12Barrow30125133439-541
13Sutton United30118113037-741
14Wimbledon29101093029140
15Walsall2710983124739
16Colchester3197153138-734
17Grimsby2696112933-433
18Newport2888122731-432
19Crewe28711102336-1332
20Harrogate2876153444-1027
21Crawley2768133144-1326
22Hartlepool3068163154-2326
23Gillingham2859141533-1824
24Rochdale3056192445-2121
