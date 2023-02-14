Bradford City v Tranmere Rovers

BradfordBradford City19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 36Stubbs
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 40Clayton
- 6Smallwood
- 10Walker
- 9Cook
- 23Derbyshire
Substitutes
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 19Oliver
- 20Chapman
- 30Eisa
- 34Nevers
- 35Kelly
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Hewelt
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 5Davies
- 18Jameson
- 3Bristow
- 7Morris
- 4O'Connor
- 24Hendry
- 11Hawkes
- 26Saunders
- 10Hemmings
Substitutes
- 6Merrie
- 13Murphy
- 19Chalmers
- 22Lewis
- 25Mumbongo
- 27Burton
- 33Turner-Cooke
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report to follow.