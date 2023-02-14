Close menu
League Two
CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Mornflake Stadium, England

Crewe Alexandra v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Richards
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 6Offord
  • 5McDonald
  • 3Adebisi
  • 8Thomas
  • 18Finnigan
  • 20Nevitt
  • 10Ainley
  • 25Tabiner
  • 11Agyei

Substitutes

  • 12Griffiths
  • 17Brook
  • 19Sambou
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 27Holícek
  • 31Beadle

Hartlepool

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 37Dodds
  • 35Foran
  • 15Pruti
  • 2Sterry
  • 38Finney
  • 8Featherstone
  • 3Ferguson
  • 40Kemp
  • 19Hamilton
  • 9Umerah

Substitutes

  • 1Killip
  • 4Niang
  • 12Grey
  • 16Dolan
  • 20Sylla
  • 36Jennings
  • 44Kiernan
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31197540182264
2Stevenage28168441212056
3Carlisle301410648282052
4Northampton29149643291451
5Salford301461040301048
6Mansfield2913794337646
7Stockport291361042281445
8Bradford2812973528745
9Doncaster29134123540-543
10Swindon2911993732542
11Tranmere30118113228441
12Barrow30125133439-541
13Sutton United30118113037-741
14Wimbledon29101093029140
15Walsall2710983124739
16Colchester3197153138-734
17Grimsby2696112933-433
18Newport2888122731-432
19Crewe28711102336-1332
20Harrogate2876153444-1027
21Crawley2768133144-1326
22Hartlepool3068163154-2326
23Gillingham2859141533-1824
24Rochdale3056192445-2121
