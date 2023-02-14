Crewe Alexandra v Hartlepool United

CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Richards
- 15O'Riordan
- 6Offord
- 5McDonald
- 3Adebisi
- 8Thomas
- 18Finnigan
- 20Nevitt
- 10Ainley
- 25Tabiner
- 11Agyei
Substitutes
- 12Griffiths
- 17Brook
- 19Sambou
- 21Uwakwe
- 22Sass-Davies
- 27Holícek
- 31Beadle
Hartlepool
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 41Stolarczyk
- 37Dodds
- 35Foran
- 15Pruti
- 2Sterry
- 38Finney
- 8Featherstone
- 3Ferguson
- 40Kemp
- 19Hamilton
- 9Umerah
Substitutes
- 1Killip
- 4Niang
- 12Grey
- 16Dolan
- 20Sylla
- 36Jennings
- 44Kiernan
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match report to follow.