Salford City v Harrogate Town

SalfordSalford City19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Cairns
- 4Lowe
- 42Vassell
- 26Leak
- 3Touray
- 16Galbraith
- 7Watson
- 24Bolton
- 9Hendry
- 18McAleny
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 6Watt
- 8Lund
- 10Bailey
- 13Bellagambi
- 20Barry
- 27Morton
- 38McLoughlin
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 14Sims
- 15O'Connor
- 34Eastman
- 33Foulds
- 17Sutton
- 4Falkingham
- 16Pattison
- 10Olaigbe
- 29Armstrong
- 18Muldoon
Substitutes
- 6Burrell
- 7Thomson
- 9Grant
- 12Folarin
- 21Jameson
- 23McArdle
- 28Daly
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match report to follow.