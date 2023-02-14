Close menu
League Two
SalfordSalford City19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Harrogate Town

League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 3Touray
  • 16Galbraith
  • 7Watson
  • 24Bolton
  • 9Hendry
  • 18McAleny
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Watt
  • 8Lund
  • 10Bailey
  • 13Bellagambi
  • 20Barry
  • 27Morton
  • 38McLoughlin

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 14Sims
  • 15O'Connor
  • 34Eastman
  • 33Foulds
  • 17Sutton
  • 4Falkingham
  • 16Pattison
  • 10Olaigbe
  • 29Armstrong
  • 18Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 6Burrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Grant
  • 12Folarin
  • 21Jameson
  • 23McArdle
  • 28Daly
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31197540182264
2Stevenage28168441212056
3Carlisle301410648282052
4Northampton29149643291451
5Salford301461040301048
6Mansfield2913794337646
7Stockport291361042281445
8Bradford2812973528745
9Doncaster29134123540-543
10Swindon2911993732542
11Tranmere30118113228441
12Barrow30125133439-541
13Sutton United30118113037-741
14Wimbledon29101093029140
15Walsall2710983124739
16Colchester3197153138-734
17Grimsby2696112933-433
18Newport2888122731-432
19Crewe28711102336-1332
20Harrogate2876153444-1027
21Crawley2768133144-1326
22Hartlepool3068163154-2326
23Gillingham2859141533-1824
24Rochdale3056192445-2121


