League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: Brunton Park, England

Carlisle United v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 2Senior
  • 5Feeney
  • 6Huntington
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 7Gibson
  • 14Dennis
  • 36Gordon

Substitutes

  • 10Patrick
  • 17Whelan
  • 29Harris
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Robinson
  • 35McCalmont
  • 41Garner

Mansfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Pym
  • 6Harbottle
  • 24Kilgour
  • 14Perch
  • 4Hewitt
  • 8O Clarke
  • 17Wallace
  • 16Quinn
  • 9Bowery
  • 40Keillor-Dunn
  • 7Akins

Substitutes

  • 11Johnson
  • 13Flinders
  • 15Law
  • 22Anderson
  • 26Swan
  • 35O'Toole
  • 44Boateng
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31197540182264
2Stevenage28168441212056
3Carlisle301410648282052
4Northampton29149643291451
5Salford301461040301048
6Mansfield2913794337646
7Stockport291361042281445
8Bradford2812973528745
9Doncaster29134123540-543
10Swindon2911993732542
11Tranmere30118113228441
12Barrow30125133439-541
13Sutton United30118113037-741
14Wimbledon29101093029140
15Walsall2710983124739
16Colchester3197153138-734
17Grimsby2696112933-433
18Newport2888122731-432
19Crewe28711102336-1332
20Harrogate2876153444-1027
21Crawley2768133144-1326
22Hartlepool3068163154-2326
23Gillingham2859141533-1824
24Rochdale3056192445-2121
