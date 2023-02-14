Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45MorecambeMorecambe
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 25Dawson
- 2Palmer
- 44Flint
- 15Famewo
- 18Johnson
- 14Byers
- 4Vaulks
- 8Adeniran
- 10Bannan
- 11Windass
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 19Bakinson
- 22Shipston
- 31Stockdale
- 33James
- 37Alimi-Adetoro
Morecambe
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Ripley
- 5Rawson
- 16Bedeau
- 6Delaney
- 29Simeu
- 15Weir
- 20Shaw
- 4Gibson
- 8Crowley
- 11Mellon
- 9Stockton
Substitutes
- 7Taylor
- 10Hunter
- 12Smith
- 14Gnahoua
- 21Cooney
- 22Austerfield
- 25Mayor
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match report to follow.