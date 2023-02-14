Close menu
League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 2Palmer
  • 44Flint
  • 15Famewo
  • 18Johnson
  • 14Byers
  • 4Vaulks
  • 8Adeniran
  • 10Bannan
  • 11Windass
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Bakinson
  • 22Shipston
  • 31Stockdale
  • 33James
  • 37Alimi-Adetoro

Morecambe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ripley
  • 5Rawson
  • 16Bedeau
  • 6Delaney
  • 29Simeu
  • 15Weir
  • 20Shaw
  • 4Gibson
  • 8Crowley
  • 11Mellon
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 7Taylor
  • 10Hunter
  • 12Smith
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 21Cooney
  • 22Austerfield
  • 25Mayor
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
