League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 17Rafferty
  • 20Raggett
  • 34Towler
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 16Morrell
  • 23Thompson
  • 29Lane
  • 15Dale
  • 9Bishop
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild

Substitutes

  • 3Hume
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 10Pigott
  • 13Freeman
  • 19Scarlett
  • 24Jacobs
  • 33Steward

Burton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 34MacGillivray
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Hughes
  • 12Moon
  • 37Hamer
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 44Ashworth
  • 14Walker
  • 7Powell
  • 8Taylor

Substitutes

  • 6Lavelle
  • 9Winnall
  • 10Kirk
  • 13Kean
  • 15McCann
  • 21Carayol
  • 28Wakelin
Referee:
Tim Robinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
View full League One table

