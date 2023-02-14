Exeter City v Shrewsbury Town

ExeterExeter City19:45ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 33Woods
- 14Aimson
- 5Hartridge
- 27Grounds
- 16Kite
- 29McDonald
- 8Collins
- 12Key
- 11White
- 7Mitchell
- 9Stansfield
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 3Sparkes
- 6Harper
- 10Nombe
- 15Chauke
- 23Scott
- 26Sweeney
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 6Moore
- 22Dunkley
- 3Leahy
- 17Bennett
- 7Winchester
- 8Phillips
- 26Shipley
- 20Bayliss
- 24Saydee
- 9Bowman
Substitutes
- 13Burgoyne
- 14Street
- 15Pyke
- 18Bloxham
- 30Barlow
- 35Bailey
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match report to follow.