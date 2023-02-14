Close menu
League One
ExeterExeter City19:45ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 33Woods
  • 14Aimson
  • 5Hartridge
  • 27Grounds
  • 16Kite
  • 29McDonald
  • 8Collins
  • 12Key
  • 11White
  • 7Mitchell
  • 9Stansfield

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 3Sparkes
  • 6Harper
  • 10Nombe
  • 15Chauke
  • 23Scott
  • 26Sweeney

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 6Moore
  • 22Dunkley
  • 3Leahy
  • 17Bennett
  • 7Winchester
  • 8Phillips
  • 26Shipley
  • 20Bayliss
  • 24Saydee
  • 9Bowman

Substitutes

  • 13Burgoyne
  • 14Street
  • 15Pyke
  • 18Bloxham
  • 30Barlow
  • 35Bailey
Referee:
Ben Speedie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
