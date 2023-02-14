Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Stone
  • 6Smith
  • 15Forrester
  • 5Donnelly
  • 7Worrall
  • 10Conlon
  • 14Ojo
  • 11Benning
  • 8Garrity
  • 19Massey
  • 13Proctor

Substitutes

  • 20Taylor
  • 22Harrison
  • 23Pett
  • 24Agyakwa
  • 25Stevens
  • 27Robinson
  • 33Politic

Barnsley

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Isted
  • 2Williams
  • 12Thomas
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 7Cadden
  • 3Russell
  • 48Connell
  • 8Kane
  • 44Cole
  • 9Norwood

Substitutes

  • 14Martin
  • 17Cotter
  • 20Searle
  • 23Shaw
  • 26Larkeche
  • 30Phillips
  • 31Tedic
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth30197454312364
2Sheff Wed29188350203062
3Ipswich301511456312556
4Bolton31168743232056
5Derby29158647242353
6Barnsley28155838261250
7Wycombe291451041291247
8Shrewsbury30145113933647
9Peterborough28142124537844
10Exeter30108124242038
11Portsmouth2891183636038
12Charlton29910104441337
13Lincoln City2881372830-237
14Bristol Rovers30107134353-1037
15Port Vale30107133143-1237
16Oxford Utd3199133537-236
17Fleetwood29711113334-132
18Burton2987143856-1831
19Cheltenham2986152335-1230
20MK Dons3085172841-1329
21Morecambe29610133246-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2975172449-2526
24Forest Green3157192558-3322
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC